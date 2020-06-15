There are plenty of Funko POPs inspired by the live-action Star Wars series The Mandalorian, but the biggest of them all is yet to come. A super-sized 10-inch Funko POP of The Mandalorian is on the way, and he even has his shimmering Beskar armor with a chrome finish. But the best part of this giant Funko POP is that it comes with The Child in his arms. See the collectible below.

Super-Sized The Mandalorian Funko POP

Plenty of versions of The Mandalorian have been released so far, but it’s been harder to find the collectible figurines that give the titular bounty hunter his chrome armor. This Funko POP is sure to shine on your shelf with the massive helmeted head of his.

In his arm is The Child, aka Baby Yoda. With The Mandalorian measuring around 10-inches tall, that little guy might actually be the same size as the actual Funko POPs of the character, more of which are coming in August.

You can pre-order super-sized The Mandalorian Funko POP at Amazon now for $29.96.

The Mandalorian Gentle Giant Bust

If you’re not a Funko POP collector, maybe you’d rather pick up a limited edition bust from Gentle Giant. Limited to just 3,000 pieces, this 7-inch bust of The Mandaorian in his Beskar armor may not be shiny and chrome like the Funko POP, but it’s a detailed piece with a certificate of authenticity. You can pre-order it right now for $120.

Don’t forget, there’s a new Black Series action figure of The Mandalorian in his beskar armor coming this fall too.