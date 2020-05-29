Hasbro’s Star Wars Black Series line of figures have been a hit with collectors of all ages. But the packaging for the 6-inch action figures inspired by the movies and TV shows of Star Wars always left something to be desired. It appears Hasbro felt an update was in order, because they’ve created an entirely new design for the box art that is much more collectible friendly, and it even shows which Star Wars title each figure comes from with a new colorway classification system.

Besides the new Star Wars Black Series packaging, there are also a handful of new figures on the way. Star Wars Rebels is completing the show’ss main character roster with the arrival of Zeb, and the previously revealed Black Series additions of Admiral Ackbar, Teebo the Ewok, The Mandalorian in Beskar armor, and more will be released in the new packaging as well. Check them all out below.

Star Wars Black Series New Packaging

First up, if you’ve noticed that some of the Star Wars Rebels Black Series figures became a lot harder to find (especially Ezra Bridger, who started going for upwards of $80 on eBay and other secondhand markets), this is probably why. Every single main character from Star Wars Rebels is getting re-released in new packaging.

As you can see, if you collect all the characters in the Star Wars Rebels series, the illustrations of each character combine to form one single image. Ezra Bridger, Kanan Jarrus, Sabine Wren, Hera Syndulla, Chopper, and Ahsoka Tano are all included, and they’ll be joined by Zeb as a deluxe figure too.

If you want to make sure you can add Zeb to your collection, he’s available for pre-order at GameStop, Hasbro Pulse, and Entertainment Earth.

As for the rest of the new figures that will be among the first to arrive in new packaging, here they are:

In addition to the previously announced figures, there’s also an individual release of Luke Skywalker in his Snowspeeder pilot gear, a figure that will also be included in the Black Series edition of the Snowspeeder.

Here’s how the colorways for the new Black Series packaging breaks down:

Star Wars: The Clone Wars – Yellow

Star Wars Rebels – Purple

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back – Blue

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi – Green

The Mandalorian – Orange

You can pre-order all of the figures above at Amazon, GameStop, Entertainment Earth, and Hasbro Pulse right now.