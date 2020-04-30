With Star Wars Day just around the corner, another round of The Mandalorian Funko POPs have just been made available for pre-order at various retailers. Even though Lucasfilm was late to get Baby Yoda merchandise out to the masses in order to preserve the secret of the little guy from the Disney+ Star Wars series, they’re making up for it by giving us even ore Baby Yoda Funko POPs, each one with a signature snack, as well as a diorama scene featuring Mando and Baby Yoda, and the new villain Moff Gideon wielding the legendary Darksaber.

The Mandalorian Funko POPs

First up, here’s The Mandalorian Funko POPs set joining the “Movie Moment” collection, even though we’re dealing with a television series moment. It features Mando walking through a rocky landscape with Baby Yoda floating next to him in his egg-shaped container. Personally, I would have preferred just the figures without the base, perhaps with Baby Yoda attached by a transparent piece to Mando so it looks like he’s actually floating, but it’s still a cute collectible. It’s available for $32.99 at Amazon, shipping in September.

Speaking of cute, here are the two new Baby Yoda Funko POPs on the way. As you can see, one features The Child munching on an alien frog creature while the other has Baby Yoda holding a soup bowl. Either one will make a good desk mate, but the latter is the one that you can effectively use to subtly cast judgment on your co-workers. Both are available for pre-order at Amazon for $10.99 each, here and here, and they’re expected to ship in August.

Finally, the villainous Moff Gideon makes his Funko POP debut after arriving at the tail-end of the first season of The Mandalorian. He’s holding the Darksaber that was surprisingly revealed in the season finale, his cape blowing slightly in the wind. Moff Gideon costs $10.99 on Amazon and ships in August.

All of these new The Mandalorian Funko POPs are also available for pre-order at various retailers with slightly varied pricing. Even the release dates aren’t entirely clear. Entertainment Earth has the Baby Yoda figures arriving a bit earlier in July, Moff Gideon in August, and the Movie Moment in September, but Boxlunch has everything (except Moff Gideon) listed to ship sometime in August. So you’ll probably have to shop around to see who has the best price and the earliest shipping.