So far we’ve seen the new Hallmark Keepsake Ornaments inspired by Pixar Animation, Marvel and DC Comics, and the revered sci-fi franchises of Star Wars and Star Trek. Now Christmas is getting truly magical with a new series of Harry Potter Hallmark ornaments. Not only are there new ornaments joining the ongoing collection, but Hallmark is giving the Harry Potter franchise the same light and sound treatment that they gave to some of their Star Wars ornaments. See what we’re talking about below.

Harry Potter Hallmark Ornaments

As you can see in the video above, there’s a new Hogwarts Castle musical tree topper that plays the signature Harry Potter movie theme composed by John Williams. And when you connect the tree topper to the three other ornaments featuring Harry Potter, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger, they spout off lines from the scene where they encounter Fluffy the three-headed dog. Check them out at the Hallmark website.

Weasley’s Wizarding Wheezes

Continuing the series of buildings from the wizarding world of Harry Potter being turned into ornaments with light effects, Fred and George Weasley’s Wizarding Wheezes joke shop will don your tree. If you look in the window you can even see some of the familiar joke items from the shop.

Open the Chamber of Secrets

Last year marked the 20th anniversary of the publishing of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone in the United States. In honor of the milestone anniversary, Hallmark released an ornament of the first book itself. Now they’re continuing the series with Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets. Surely they’ll release one for each book in the coming years as well.

Most the Harry Potter ornaments (including the tree topper) will be available on July 13. However, Hermione Granger won’t be available until October 5 and the Chamber of Secrets ornament arrives on November 8.