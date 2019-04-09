The fandoms of Star Wars and Star Trek love their respective sci-fi worlds so much that they want them around during the most wonderful time of the year. That’s why Hallmark has been releasing Keepsake Ornaments for both franchises for years, and this year they have some awesome additions to the ever-growing collection. Check out the new Star Trek and Star Wars Hallmark ornaments below.

Lock Up Your Speeder Bike Next Time

How much better would it have been if the speeder bikes in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi were cruising through a forest of Christmas trees? Well, now you can have a speeder bike chase of your own with this special ornament featuring a scout trooper speeding into action. Just make sure you lock it up so an Ewok doesn’t steal it.

Luke Skywalker Stares at the Sun

There’s nothing better than having a good, long meaningful stare out into the horizon while you think about your future. And it’s hard to beat Luke Skywalker’s distant stare into the twin suns of Tatooine in Star Wars: A New Hope, which is now immortalized as this Hallmark ornament.

Never Tell Me the Odds

The odds of successfully of successfully surviving an attack on an Imperial Star Destroyer are approximately…well, we don’t now. And we don’t want to know. Because we’re going to take this Star Destroyer head on, and since it’s just a little ornament, something tells me that we’ll win. This one is even reeling in the Tantive IV for capture.

Star Date December 25th

Captain’s Yule log… Get it? In honor of the 40th anniversary of Star Trek: The Motion Picture, the refit version of the U.S.S. Enterprise will soar through your Christmas tree looking for the mysterious cosmic entity known a V’Ger.

Watch for Enemy Fighters

Gold leader will take you straight into the heart of Christmas with this Y-wing ornament coming this year. The ship joins a bunch of other Star Wars ships from the Rebel Alliance and Galactic Empire, and they’ll turn your Christmas tree into a battle zone.

A More Elegant Ornament

The lightsaber is the weapon of a Jedi Knight, and now three of them will be donning your Christmas tree as ornaments, and they even have metal handles. The set of three lightsabers includes Darth Vader’s red blade, Obi-Wan Kenobi blue beam, and Yoda’s green guy.

A Ceremonial Christmas

Your Christmas tree probably hasn’t saved the galaxy lately, but it still deserves a medal for bringing holiday cheer into your house every year. So give it the Medal of Yavin from the end of Star Wars: A New Hope. It’s a shiny gold, and unlike the rest of the ornaments, it’ll be out on Star Wars Day, May 4th.

Trouble with Tribbles

Be careful bringing home this little furry guy from Star Trek, the original series. You might come home and find your tree covered in little hairballs. That’s the trouble with tribbles. They’re always multiplying.

***

Nearly all of these ornaments will be on sale at Hallmark stores and on their website starting on July 13, though there are some that won’t be available until October 5, and the Medal of Yavin will be on sale May 4. A lot of these end up going fast, so get your pre-order in so you can get them right away.