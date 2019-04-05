Even though we’re way too far out from the holidays to even consider decorating, the folks at Hallmark like to get a head start on the season with the unveiling of their new batch of Keepsake Ornaments for your Christmas tree. Every single year there are dozens of amazing new ornaments from your favorite movies and TV shows, and that includes a bunch of new ones from Pixar’s movies like Inside Out, Up, Incredibles 2, Cars 3, and the upcoming Toy Story 4.

Below, check out the new Pixar Hallmark Keepsake Ornaments that will be available this summer and fall.

Toy Story 4

Toy Story 4 is coming to theaters this summer, and surely there will be some new favorite characters that you might want to add to your Christmas tree. The makeshift toy Forky will be getting his own ornament, and the duo of carnival stuffed animals Ducky and Bunny will also be hanging around the tree.

Inside Out

This might be the best Pixar ornament from the 2019 Hallmark Keepsake Ornaments additions this year. Calling back to one of the most heartbreaking scenes from Inside Out, this ornament features Joy and the imaginary friend Bing-Bong in Riley’s magic wagon as they try to make their way out of the pit of soon-to-be-lost memories. This ornament captures the excitement of the moment right before Bing-Bong saves the day by sacrificing himself. Merry Christmas!

Incredibles 2

Jack-Jack gets a whole slew of new powers in Incredibles 2, and here he’s showing off the skills he has to phase through matter. Jack-Jack’s body is going through the glass patio window so he can stop that rascally raccoon from stealing their trash.

Cars 3

We’re not entirely sure why a school bus exists in a world where there don’t seem to be any kids or schools, but here’s Cars 3 character Miss Fritter from the deadly demolition derby that Lightning McQueen and Cruz Ramirez barely survive.

Finding Dory

There isn’t anything cuter in Finding Dory than this baby version of the forgetful fish Dory. Not only are those big eyes pulling at your heartstrings, but you can’t help but feel for the little one as she loses her family due to her memory problem. Hopefully you’ll never forget to put her on the tree.

Up

This year marks the 10th anniversary of Up, so Hallmark is remembering the Pixar favorite with an ornament of Carl’s house with all the balloons attached to it. The ornament doesn’t look quite as cool as the Disney Sketchbook ornament you can get at the Disney Store, but it’s still pretty great.

Monsters Inc.

Mike Wazowski is a charming little monster, but he might be a little desperate by holding this mistletoe over his one-eyed body. All right, that sounds dirtier than I was intending, but you know what I’m talking about.

Toy Story 3

Finally, we end with another Toy Story ornament, this time from the third movie. Woody is hanging by his pull string in this ornament that parodies the memorable scene from Mission: Impossible. It’ll look like Woody is trying to complete a secret mission from your Christmas tree.

Nearly all of these ornaments will be on sale at Hallmark stores and on their website starting on July 13, though there are some that won’t be available until October 5. A lot of these end up going fast, so get your pre-order in so you can get them right away.