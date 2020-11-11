Artists Cliff Cramp and Mark Chilcott have delivered some stunning pop culture for our consumption in the past. Not too long ago, Cramp crafted a series of The Lord of the Rings pieces that brought J.R.R. Tolkien’s Middle-earth to life beautifully, and Chilcott provided several different versions of Batman in Gotham City. Now both artists are back taking in different pop culture iconography in their signature styles.

This time, Cliff Cramp has honed in on some astounding landscapes of Disney’s animated classics such as The Lion King, The Little Mermaid, The Jungle Book, Bambi, Mulan, and more. Meanwhile, Mark Chilcott has shifted to the superheroes of New York with some masterful interpretations of Spider-Man and Daredevil. Check out all of their latest pieces below.

Mark Chillcott’s Spider-Man

Spider-Man by Mark Chilcott

14″ x 24″ Hand-Numbered Fine Art Giclee (Hot Press Bright)
Edition of 75

Edition of 75

Printed by Grey Matter Printing

$40

Daredevil by Mark Chilcott

14″ x 24″ Hand-Numbered Fine Art Giclee (Hot Press Bright)
Edition of 75

Edition of 75

Printed by Grey Matter Printing

$40

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse by Mark Chilcott

14″ x 24″ Hand-Numbered Fine Art Giclee (Hot Press Bright)
Edition of 75

Edition of 75

Printed by Grey Matter Printing

$40

Mark Chilcott has Peter Parker as Spider-Man swinging through New York City, as well as Miles Morales slinging some web through Brooklyn. Meanwhile, over in Hell’s Kitchen, Daredevil is leaping across alleyways without fear. In Chilcott’s art the cityscapes feel so full of life thanks to the vibrant colors and lines used to define the buildings. They’re amazing works of art.

All three of these prints will go on sale at Grey Matter Art on Thursday, November 12 at 1:00 P.M. ET while supplies last. There will also be an option to buy all three with matching numbers.

Cliff Cramp’s Disney Print Showcase

Mickey & Minnie Mouse by Cliff Cramp

Giclee

24 x 12 inches

Hand-numbered edition of 75

$45

The Lion King by Cliff Cramp

Giclee

24 x 12 inches

Hand-numbered edition of 75

$45

Frozen by Cliff Cramp

Giclee

24 x 12 inches

Hand-numbered edition of 75

$45

Mulan by Cliff Cramp

Giclee

24 x 12 inches

Hand-numbered edition of 75

$45

Pinocchio by Cliff Cramp

Giclee

24 x 12 inches

Hand-numbered edition of 75

$45

The Princess and the Frog by Cliff Cramp

Giclee

24 x 12 inches

Hand-numbered edition of 75

$45

The Little Mermaid by Cliff Cramp

Giclee

24 x 12 inches

Hand-numbered edition of 75

$45

Bambi by Cliff Cramp

Giclee

24 x 12 inches

Hand-numbered edition of 75

$45

Winnie the Pooh by Cliff Cramp

Giclee

24 x 12 inches

Hand-numbered edition of 75

$45

The Jungle Book by Cliff Cramp

Giclee

24 x 12 inches

Hand-numbered edition of 75

$45

Cliff Cramp has quickly become one of my favorite artists. He brings an artistic touch to his work that is similar to that of Mark Chilcott. The landscapes feel like the kind of art you find in people’s homes across the world. But with these Disney pieces, it feels like they’ve had an animation cel dropped on top of them to turn them into pop culture art.

All of these Disney prints will be on sale at Bottleneck Gallery starting Wednesday, November 11 at 12:00 P.M ET.