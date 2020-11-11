Disney Animation Posters and Marvel Artwork by Cliff Cramp and Mark Chilcott

Artists Cliff Cramp and Mark Chilcott have delivered some stunning pop culture for our consumption in the past. Not too long ago, Cramp crafted a series of The Lord of the Rings pieces that brought J.R.R. Tolkien’s Middle-earth to life beautifully, and Chilcott provided several different versions of Batman in Gotham City. Now both artists are back taking in different pop culture iconography in their signature styles.

This time, Cliff Cramp has honed in on some astounding landscapes of Disney’s animated classics such as The Lion King, The Little Mermaid, The Jungle Book, Bambi, Mulan, and more. Meanwhile, Mark Chilcott has shifted to the superheroes of New York with some masterful interpretations of Spider-Man and Daredevil. Check out all of their latest pieces below.

Mark Chillcott’s Spider-Man

Mark Chilcott - Spider-Man

Spider-Man by Mark Chilcott
14″ x 24″ Hand-Numbered Fine Art Giclee (Hot Press Bright)
Edition of 75
Printed by Grey Matter Printing
$40

Mark Chilcott - Daredevil

Daredevil by Mark Chilcott
14″ x 24″ Hand-Numbered Fine Art Giclee (Hot Press Bright)
Edition of 75
Printed by Grey Matter Printing
$40

Mark Chilcott - Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse by Mark Chilcott
14″ x 24″ Hand-Numbered Fine Art Giclee (Hot Press Bright)
Edition of 75
Printed by Grey Matter Printing
$40

Mark Chilcott has Peter Parker as Spider-Man swinging through New York City, as well as Miles Morales slinging some web through Brooklyn. Meanwhile, over in Hell’s Kitchen, Daredevil is leaping across alleyways without fear. In Chilcott’s art the cityscapes feel so full of life thanks to the vibrant colors and lines used to define the buildings. They’re amazing works of art.

All three of these prints will go on sale at Grey Matter Art on Thursday, November 12 at 1:00 P.M. ET while supplies last. There will also be an option to buy all three with matching numbers.

Cliff Cramp’s Disney Print Showcase

Cliff Cramp - Mickey and Minnie

Mickey & Minnie Mouse by Cliff Cramp
Giclee
24 x 12 inches
Hand-numbered edition of 75
$45

Cliff Cramp - The Lion King

The Lion King by Cliff Cramp
Giclee
24 x 12 inches
Hand-numbered edition of 75
$45

Cliff Cramp - Frozen

Frozen by Cliff Cramp
Giclee
24 x 12 inches
Hand-numbered edition of 75
$45

Cliff Cramp - Mulan

Mulan by Cliff Cramp
Giclee
24 x 12 inches
Hand-numbered edition of 75
$45

Cliff Cramp - Pinocchio

Pinocchio by Cliff Cramp
Giclee
24 x 12 inches
Hand-numbered edition of 75
$45

Cliff Cramp - Princess and the Frog

The Princess and the Frog by Cliff Cramp
Giclee
24 x 12 inches
Hand-numbered edition of 75
$45

Cliff Cramp - The Little Mermaid

The Little Mermaid by Cliff Cramp
Giclee
24 x 12 inches
Hand-numbered edition of 75
$45

Cliff Cramp - Bambi

Bambi by Cliff Cramp
Giclee
24 x 12 inches
Hand-numbered edition of 75
$45

Cliff Cramp - Winnie the Pooh

Winnie the Pooh by Cliff Cramp
Giclee
24 x 12 inches
Hand-numbered edition of 75
$45

Cliff Cramp - The Jungle Book

The Jungle Book by Cliff Cramp
Giclee
24 x 12 inches
Hand-numbered edition of 75
$45

Cliff Cramp has quickly become one of my favorite artists. He brings an artistic touch to his work that is similar to that of Mark Chilcott. The landscapes feel like the kind of art you find in people’s homes across the world. But with these Disney pieces, it feels like they’ve had an animation cel dropped on top of them to turn them into pop culture art.

All of these Disney prints will be on sale at Bottleneck Gallery starting Wednesday, November 11 at 12:00 P.M ET.

