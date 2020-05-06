Bottleneck Gallery has a new collaboration with Eyeland Prints showcasing artist Ben Harman’s latest additions to his ongoing classic Disney castle series. But that’s not all, because if you prefer the darkness of Gotham City, artist Mark Chilcott also has you covered with a batch of new Batman prints, each one featuring a different version of The Caped Crusader in the stunning cityscape he protects every night. Check out the new Ben Harman Disney castle prints and Mark Chilcott Batman prints below.

Ben Harman Disney Castle Prints

Cinderella by Ben Harman

Fine art giclée

12 x 36 inches

Hand-numbered edition of 100

$60

Officially licensed by ArtLand Publishing & Disney

Co-release with Eyeland Prints

Sleeping Beauty – Day Edition by Ben Harman

Fine art giclée

12 x 36 inches

Hand-numbered edition of 85

$60

Officially licensed by ArtLand Publishing & Disney

Co-release with Eyeland Prints

Sleeping Beauty – Night Edition by Ben Harman

Fine art giclée

12 x 36 inches

Hand-numbered edition of 85

$60

Officially licensed by ArtLand Publishing & Disney

Co-release with Eyeland Prints

All three of these prints are so intricately detailed and masterfully composed that it makes me wish I liked Cinderella and Sleeping Beauty more. These will be a treasured piece of art for any fan of these classic Disney princess movies.

You’ll want to act fast if you hope to get these because both Bottleneck Gallery and Eyeland UK will each have a limited allocation of these prints available for sale today at 12:00 P.M. ET.

Mark Chilcott Batman Prints

Beyond by Mark Chilcott

Fine art giclée

14 x 24 inches

Hand-numbered edition of 100

$40

Blood Moon by Mark Chilcott

Fine art giclée

14 x 24 inches

Hand-numbered edition of 100

$40

Daybreak by Mark Chilcott

Fine art giclée

14 x 24 inches

Hand-numbered edition of 100

$40

Wing by Mark Chilcott

Fine art giclée

14 x 24 inches

Hand-numbered edition of 100

$40

Mark Chilcott has created an amazing vibe for each of these Batman prints. They make the various versions of The Dark Knight looks heroic in a variety of ways.

The Batman Beyond print has a techno sort of feel to it thanks to the visuals of the city behind him while the Batman: The Animated Series print has just enough of the show’s style mixed with Chilcott’s artistic touch.

The “Daybreak” print gives us a feel of the hero’s wariness after a night spent fighting crime. And the final print takes a cue from that famous shot in Tim Burton’s 1989 Batman movie, but with a classic spin.

All of Mark Chilcott’s Batman prints will be on sale at Bottleneck Gallery starting at 12:00 P.M. ET today.