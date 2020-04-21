Since we’re all stuck at home right now, there’s no better time to start collecting some new pop culture art for your walls. If you’re a fan of Lord of the Rings and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Bottleneck Gallery has you covered with a collection of outstanding new prints from artists Gerry Cleary, Matt Dye, Cliff Cramp and James Bousema.

The new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles prints feature both the original 1990 live-action movie and the beloved animated series. Meanwhile, a batch of Lord of the Rings prints give a stunning tribute to the breathtaking landscapes of the Middle-earth trilogy while another set features the fiery Balrog from the Mines of Moria. Check out all of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Lord of the Rings prints below.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Prints

Leo by Gerry Cleary

Fine art giclée

16 x 20 inches

Hand-numbered edition of 100

$40

First up, Gerry Cleary takes the sketch of Leonardo that April O’Neil drew in the original Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and turns it into a fully fledged painting. Even though you’re only getting a print of this artwork instead of a real painting, the textures on this illustration make it look incredible.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles by Matt Dye

9 color screen print

18 x 24 inches

Signed and hand-numbered edition of 100

$40

Next up, Matt Dye gets nostalgic for the days we used to spend playing Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Arcade Game and Turtles in Time at home on our video game consoles. He’s highlighted the animated series version of the heroes in a half-shell by having them eating pizza and playing video games in their sewer lair while Splinter looks on with concern, probably because he wishes they were training instead.

Cliff Cramp’s Lord of the Rings Prints

Fangorn by Cliff Cramp

Fine art giclée

12 x 36 inches

Hand-numbered edition of 100

$45

Cliff Cramp is the one who steals the show with his new collection of Lord of the Rings prints featuring locations from Middle-earth: Fangorn Forest, the Mountains of Moria, Mordor, Rivendell and The Shire. What I love most about these prints is that with the exception of Mordor, they all looks like your average landscape paintings that you might find decorating a house in the suburbs. But upon closer inspection, they have the touches of J.R.R. Tolkien’s fantasy environments and characters. See the rest of them below.

Fellowship by Cliff Cramp

Fine art giclée

12 x 36 inches

Hand-numbered edition of 100

$45

Mordor by Cliff Cramp

Fine art giclée

12 x 36 inches

Hand-numbered edition of 100

$45

Rivendell by Cliff Cramp

Fine art giclée

12 x 36 inches

Hand-numbered edition of 100

$45

The Shire by Cliff Cramp

Fine art giclée

12 x 36 inches

Hand-numbered edition of 100

$45

James Bousema’s Balrog

Finally, the fiery monster from the Mines of Moria that brought down Gandalf the Grey with a flaming cat o’ nine tails in The Fellowship of the Ring, only to be bested during an epic fall revealed in The Two Towers, is given the spotlight by Jason Bousema. This almost looks like the cover of a heavy metal album, and if we were rebelling against our parents, it would certainly make a statement. There’s a regular edition of the fine art giclee as well as a variant on foil paper to give it a shine.

Balrog by James Bousema

Fine art giclée

16 x 20 inches

Hand-numbered edition of 100

$45

Balrog – Foil Variant by James Bousema

Fine art giclée on foil paper

16 x 20 inches

Hand-numbered edition of 50

$55

***

All of the prints featured above will be on sale at Bottleneck Gallery’s online shop starting at 12:00 P.M. EST today.