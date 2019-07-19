On the July 19, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by managing editor Jacob Hall and writer Hoai-Tran Bui to talk about the first day of San Diego Comic-Con International 2019. We talk about Terminator: Dark Fate, Top Gun: Maverick, Batman Beyond, Emergence, Agents of Shield, Cobra Kai, Undone, His Dark Materials, and Stumptown.
Opening Banter: We are at Comic Con!
In Our Feature Presentation:
- Jacob and HT saw Terminator: Dark Fate footage.
- Jacob and HT saw the Top Gun: Maverick trailer
- HT saw Batman Beyond 20th Anniversary Panel
- Jacob saw Emergence.
- HT saw the Agents of Shield panel
- Peter saw Cobra Kai.
- Jacob saw the new Amazon show Undone
- HT saw the His Dark Materials trailer and panel
- Jacob saw Stumptown.
All the other stuff you need to know:
- You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today’s show at slashfilm.com, and linked inside the show notes.
- /Film Daily is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com.
- You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (RSS).
- Send your feedback, questions, comments and concerns to us at peter@slashfilm.com. Please leave your name and general geographic location in case we mention the e-mail on the air.
- Please rate and review the podcast on iTunes, tell your friends and spread the word!
- Thanks to Sam Hume for our logo.