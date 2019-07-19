On the July 19, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by managing editor Jacob Hall and writer Hoai-Tran Bui to talk about the first day of San Diego Comic-Con International 2019. We talk about Terminator: Dark Fate, Top Gun: Maverick, Batman Beyond, Emergence, Agents of Shield, Cobra Kai, Undone, His Dark Materials, and Stumptown.

Opening Banter: We are at Comic Con!

In Our Feature Presentation:

HT saw the Agents of Shield panel

