Like a rebound after a breakup, HBO is hoping that its small screen adaptation of Philip Pullman‘s beloved fantasy series His Dark Materials will be able to fill the hole that Game of Thrones has left in its wake. And while matching the most popular TV show in history is a tall order for any new show, the good news is that His Dark Materials actually looks like it has such a richly-drawn fantasy world – and a big enough budget – that it might actually be able to hold its own.

The San Diego Comic-Con panel for the series is happening right now, but HBO has already shared a brand new His Dark Materials Comic-Con trailer that looks even more impressive than what we’d previously seen from this series. Check it out below.



His Dark Materials Comic-Con Trailer

I have not read Pullman’s novels, but I must admit that I am totally here for hunks like James McAvoy and Lin-Manuel Miranda cruising around in great outfits, puffy jackets, and zeppelins as Ruth Wilson schemes and Logan breakout Dafne Keen goes on adventures. Oh, and don’t forget about the polar bear that’s wearing a suit of armor – now that’s some digital fur technology.

Here is the show’s official description:

His Dark Materials stars Dafne Keen, James McAvoy, Ruth Wilson and Lin-Manuel Miranda. Adapting Philip Pullman’s award-winning trilogy of the same name, which is considered a modern masterpiece of imaginative fiction, the first season follows Lyra, a seemingly ordinary but brave young woman from another world. Her search for a kidnapped friend uncovers a sinister plot involving stolen children, and becomes a quest to understand a mysterious phenomenon called Dust. As she journeys through the worlds, including our own, Lyra meets Will, a determined and courageous boy. Together, they encounter extraordinary beings and dangerous secrets, with the fate of both the living?—?and the dead?—?in their hands.

His Dark Materials premieres on HBO this fall.