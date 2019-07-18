When Batman Beyond debuted on Kids’ WB in 1999, it shattered expectations for what a sequel series to the classic, critically acclaimed Batman: The Animated Series would be like. A dark, weird cyberpunk continuation to the landmark animated noir series, Batman Beyond became a beloved classic in its own right that was both a radical departure from the storied history of the Caped Crusader while feeling like a loving homage.

“While we wanted to keep the familiar elements…we wanted [Batman Beyond] to feel fresh,” co-creator Bruce Timm said at the show’s San Diego Comic-Con panel on Thursday. But it’s been 20 years since Batman Beyond first premiered, and the series doesn’t feel quite as fresh as it used to. However, that will soon be remedied with the release of a long-anticipated remastered Blu-ray complete series set arriving this October. How…schway.

Following up Tom Cruise and Top Gun in Hall H is daunting, but Batman Beyond rose to the challenge with the announcement of the Batman Beyond: The Complete Animated Series Limited Edition arriving on Digital starting October 15, 2019 and in a Blu-ray box set on October 29, 2019.

“We have a story to tell you,” panel moderator Gary Miereanu told the audience shortly before announcing the limited edition box set, which will include the entire series alongside the beloved film The Return of the Joker. “[Terry McGinnis voice actor] Will Friedle was in Italy for a shoot, but as soon as he heard that we were in Hall H, he cut his schedule short to be here. He had to be here for this,” Miereanu said, whipping out the shiny limited edition box set of Batman Beyond complete with a Chrome Funko Pop of Batman Beyond.

The box set arrives just in time for the series to celebrate its 20th anniversary, which the SDCC panel celebrated today, and comes chock full of 1,500 minutes of entertainment spread over four Blu-ray discs, plus the two bonus discs of enhanced content. The box set includes all 52 episodes of the series plus an uncut, unrated version of Return of the Joker. Only 41 of the episodes will be fully remastered, with the remaining 11 given an “up-res” makeover. The footage shown at the panel was crisp and new-looking, shown in a side-by-side comparison with the grainy original version. The panel showed the introduction of Bruce in the pilot episode and…the egg episode.

Here are the special features included in the Blu-ray set according to the press release:

In addition to a newly-remastered Blu-ray presentation of Batman Beyond: Return of the Joker, there are 15 featurettes on the bonus discs, highlighted by two new inside looks at the beloved television series, led by Nostalgic Tomorrow, a gathering of Batman Beyond production talent and cast led by executive producer Bruce Timm and actors Kevin Conroy and Will Friedle, the voices of Batman and Terry McGinnis, respectively. The bonus discs also spotlight four episodes with audio commentary from Timm and select members of the production team. Collectibles within the stunning packaging include an exclusive chrome Batman Beyond Funko POP, and four beautifully-designed lenticular art cards produced especially for Batman Beyond: The Complete Animated Series Limited Edition. This ultimate collectors Blu-ray box set will be individually numbered for a Limited Edition release of 50,000.

The digital copy will be available at $49.99 in the U.S. and $59.99 in Canada, while the box set will be sold at $99.99 in the U.S. and $119.99 in Canada). Distribution in Canada will be day-and-date with the U.S. Pre-orders are now available.