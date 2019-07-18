Terminator 2: Judgment Day seemed like it had a happy ending. Sarah Connor (Linda Hamilton) and John Connor (Edward Furlong) destroyed the materials that would have led to Cyberdyne creating a Terminator and eventually the artificial intelligence military system known as Skynet. But apparently changing the future will have drastic consequences, and a new Terminator: Dark Fate featurette shows Deadpool director Tim Miller is trying to bring the spirit of the first two Terminator movies to this sequel. But can he do it?

Terminator Dark Fate Featurette

Having Linda Hamilton back is certainly a step in the right direction for this franchise, and she’s clearly in badass mode, hunting Terminators and calling them “metal motherfuckers.” And I suppose having Arnold Schwarzengger involved again is fine too, even if his presence didn’t help make the other disastrous sequels that much better. After all, he’s playing a Terminator named Carl, and that could be weird enough to work.

But there’s something about this movie that still feels off to me. Maybe it’s the massive action setpieces that don’t entirely feel tangible thanks to the big budget visual effects. Or maybe it’s just that replicating the greatness of either The Terminator or Terminator 2: Judgment Day without James Cameron directing is a fool’s errand. I don’t know.

At the very least, Mackenzie Davis is on board as a new hybrid of human and machine, the result of something Kyle Reese and the resistance from the future cooked up. We’re not sure how her character comes into play in the grand scheme of the future and all this Dark Fate talk, but if the trailers are any indication so far, she’s going to see plenty of action, and she’ll have to deal with Gabriel Luna’s new black liquid Terminator as best she can.

Terminator: Dark Fate also stars Natalia Reyes and Diego Boneta as two new human characters somehow caught up in the fight for both the future of mankind and the future of the Terminator franchise at Paramount Pictures.

Linda Hamilton (“Sarah Connor”) and Arnold Schwarzenegger (“T-800”) return in their iconic roles in Terminator: Dark Fate, directed by Tim Miller (Deadpool) and produced by visionary filmmaker James Cameron and David Ellison. Following the events of Terminator 2: Judgment Day, the sequel also stars Mackenzie Davis, Natalia Reyes, Gabriel Luna, and Diego Boneta.

Terminator: Dark Fate arrives in theaters on November 1, 2019.