Who would win in a fight, Captain Boomerang or Star-Lord? We may not see that exact scenario ever play out onscreen, though it wouldn’t be the first time someone floated the possibility of a crossover between Suicide Squad and Guardians of the Galaxy characters. However, Amazon Prime may just have the next best thing. Jai Courtney and Chris Pratt have both played members of misfit super-teams in films directed by James Gunn, but now they themselves are getting ready to team up on The Terminal List, a TV series that has nothing whatsoever to do with superheroes.

Variety reports that Courtney has been cast opposite Pratt in The Terminal List, an upcoming Amazon series based on the novel by Jack Carr, who serves as an executive producer. Buried within this story is the detail that Antoine Fuqua will be directing, though it’s not clear yet how many episodes there will be and if Fuqua is at the helm of all of them or just one or more.

Fuqua previously directed Pratt in his remake of The Magnificent Seven, and as we reported last year, The Terminal List marks Pratt’s return to television after leaving behind Parks and Recreation for movie stardom years ago. The main cast also includes Taylor Kitsch, Constance Wu, Jeanne Tripplehorn, Riley Keough, and Patrick Schwarzenegger.

Plot details are as follows:

The Terminal List is a conspiracy thriller that combines elevated action with deep psychological questions about the cost of pushing our nation’s highest trained operators too far. The series follows Reece (Pratt) after his entire platoon of Navy SEALs is ambushed during a high-stakes covert mission. Reece returns home with conflicting memories of the event and questions about his culpability. However, as new evidence comes to light, Reece discovers dark forces working against him.

Green Berets, Navy SEALs, Guns, and Boomerangs

We already knew some details about Wu’s character in The Terminal List, but the news of Courtney’s casting comes with some additional details on his recurring role. Per Variety:

Courtney will appear in the recurring guest star role of Steve Horn, the billionaire kingpin behind Capstone Industries. Capstone is an enormously successful global fund with its hand in everything from pharmaceuticals to fashion. But Horn’s bread and butter is capitalizing on the latest military trends and innovations. Horn’s hubris and influence are equally threatening, and will put him squarely in Reece’s crosshairs.

Earlier this month, in The Tomorrow War, we saw Pratt play a teacher with a Green Beret background, who was recruited into a future war against extraterrestrials. He must like playing soldiers and working with Amazon because now he’s set to portray a Navy Seal again (after first playing one in Kathyrn Bigelow’s Zero Dark Thirty). There will likely be guns involved with The Terminal List but no word yet on whether we can expect to see boomerangs.