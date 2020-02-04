Chris Pratt kicked around in small roles for nearly a decade before he broke out as lovable goofball Andy Dwyer on NBC’s Parks and Recreation, and since then he’s gone on to become a massive movie star who’s currently leading several major film franchises. Now a new report says Pratt is returning to the small screen to star in The Terminal List, an adaptation of an action thriller which will reunite him with his The Magnificent Seven director Antoine Fuqua. Get the details of the upcoming series below.

The Guardians of the Galaxy and Avengers: Endgame star is set to topline The Terminal List, which will be directed by Fuqua (Training Day) and written by David DiGilio (Eight Below, Strange Angel). Here’s the show’s description, courtesy of Deadline:

The Terminal List is a conspiracy thriller that combines elevated action with deep psychological questions about the cost of pushing our nation’s highest trained operators too far. The series follows Reece (Pratt) after his entire platoon of Navy SEALs is ambushed during a high-stakes covert mission. Reece returns home with conflicting memories of the event and questions about his culpability. However, as new evidence comes to light, Reece discovers dark forces working against him.

Seems like it could be a mixture of Amazon’s drama series Homecoming and the Jason Bourne film franchise, which sounds like an appealing combination. And it won’t be the first time Pratt has suited up as a Navy SEAL: he previously played a member of the team that took down Osama bin Laden in Kathryn Bigelow’s 2012 terrorism drama Zero Dark Thirty.

Pratt and Fuqua, reuniting after their underwhelming 2016 adaptation of the classic western The Magnificent Seven, teamed up to bring this project to development/production company MRC (Media Rights Capital), and the series is still searching for a home.

Ten years ago, if a group of talent like this had announced that they were teaming up for a television show with this premise, it would have been a must-watch event (at least for the first couple of episodes). But now, with a plethora of streaming services to choose from (and even more on the way), there’s a chance that The Terminal List could debut and barely make a ripple. Finding the right home has become increasingly important, but I wouldn’t be surprised to see it become a big “get” for the team at Quibi, since they’re currently working with Fuqua on a project called #FreeRayShawn, which stars Laurence Fishburne and Stephan James.