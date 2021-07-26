In the best crossover concept I’ve heard since last week’s Blade/Underworld idea, James Gunn wants to make a Harley Quinn and Groot crossover movie.

I’m always a fan of crossing the streams and mixing up IPs, and Gunn has plenty of experience with both of these. The director has worked on both Marvel’s The Guardians of the Galaxy and DC’s The Suicide Squad. Apparently he likes the idea of mixing the two so much that he’s even spoken to the honchos in charge of both franchises.

If anyone would be able to get Marvel and DC to do a crossover, it would be Gunn. The director was fired from Guardians of the Galaxy 3 after old offensive tweets surfaced, and DC quickly scooped him up for The Suicide Squad. Marvel eventually hired him back and the whole kerfluffle gave him the opportunity to work for both comic book movie titans. Bringing the two companies together for a team-up between two of the most unlikely faves would be the perfect ending to the whole saga. In a recent interview with ReelBlend, Gunn shared the details of his pitch:

“I would really be happy to do a Harley Quinn and Groot movie. Not only have I thought about that, but I have actually talked about that to the heads of both Marvel and DC. It’s like everybody’s open to everything, but whether anything would ever happen, who knows? But the idea of being able to bring Marvel and DC together in a movie, that would be really fun for me.”

A Match Made in Comic Book Heaven

A Harley Quinn/Groot movie would be a lot of fun. I can imagine the hijinks that Harley could into with Groot’s best friend, Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper), since both are petty criminals who love a big bang. Groot would also probably adore Harley’s closest pal (and sometimes girlfriend) Poison Ivy, who has yet to make her DCEU debut. Just imagine all of the plant puns!

This isn’t the first time Gunn’s brought up the potential fun of a Harley/Groot crossover. In February 2020, he responded to a fan on Twitter asking about possible crossovers.

“I’ve discussed this extensively with Margot Robbie and I think Harley and Groot would have fabulous adventures together,” he said at the time.

Until the honchos at Marvel and DC greenlight this genius idea, we’ll just have to check out The Suicide Squad when it hits theaters and HBO Max on August 6.