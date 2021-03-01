Constance Wu has been added to The Terminal List. The Hustlers star is joining the cast of the upcoming Amazon conspiracy thriller series opposite Chris Pratt, who leads the series based on the novel of the same name by Jack Carr, a former Navy SEAL and Special Ops leader.

Variety reports that Constance Wu has been cast in The Terminal List as a character named “Katie Buranek, a risk-seeking war correspondent who uses her byline to speak truth to power.” Per Variety, “Katie left her desk at a prestigious news outlet to pursue high-impact stories on her own terms. Now at a crossroads in her career, Katie finds an unlikely ally in rogue Navy SEAL James Reece. She seeks to re-enter the mainstream by bringing the truth about Reece and the conspiracy he’s fighting against to light.”

Wu recently wrapped her six-season role on the hit ABC sitcom Fresh Off the Boat and has been making inroads in Hollywood with roles in Crazy Rich Asians and Hustlers. She joins Chris Pratt and recently announced fellow cast member Taylor Kitsch in the thriller series which follows Pratt’s Navy SEAL James Reece after his platoon is ambushed during a high-stakes covert mission. In the series, “Reece returns home to his family with conflicting memories of the event and questions about his culpability. However, as new evidence comes to light, Reece discovers dark forces working against him, endangering not only his life but the lives of those he loves.”

Here is the synopsis for the bestselling 2018 novel by Carr:

On deployment in Afghanistan, Lieutenant Commander James Reece’s entire team is killed in a catastrophic ambush. But the deaths don’t stop there, and Reece soon discovers that this was not an act of war by a foreign enemy but a conspiracy that runs to the highest levels of government. With nothing left to lose, Reece directs the lessons that he’s learned in over a decade of constant warfare towards revenge, ruthlessly targeting his enemies without regard for the laws of combat or the rule of law.

Wu and Pratt could be an interesting lead pairing in The Terminal List, both of them having come from the comedy world before transitioning to drama and action, respectively. Wu will likely be playing second fiddle to Pratt, but it will be interesting to see her take on a role in an action series after the actress has mostly worked in dramedy and arthouse films like I Was a Simple Man.

The series reunites Pratt with his Magnificent Seven director Antoine Fuqua, to whom Pratt brought the project after the actor nabbed the rights to the book by Carr. Fuqua will direct and executive produce via Fuqua Films.