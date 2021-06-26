When a movie like Borat Subsequent Moviefilm relies on the reactions of real people in real situations with Sacha Baron Cohen‘s unpredictable Kazakh television journalist Borat Sagdiyev, you know there’s going to be tons of bonus footage. Thankfully, after the comedy sequel arrived last year, Amazon Prime decided to release a huge batch of deleted scenes and unused footage that simply didn’t fit into the narrative of the movie in a trio of comedy specials, and one of the best has just been released for everyone to watch.

While the trailers and TV spots for Borat Subsequent Moviefilm were making the rounds last year, you might remember seeing a brief clip where Borat was having a lot of trouble learning how to golf. Now the entire Borat Subsequent Moviefilm golf clip that didn’t make it into the final cut of the movie has been made available on YouTube for your entertainment. Not only is it hilarious, but it’s a master class in creating awkward physical comedy on the fly.

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm Golf Clip

Part of the brilliance of this bit is that if you were to watch it without any audio, you would still be laughing just as much. It’s almost entirely a physical gag, mixing some of the slapstick skills of Buster Keaton with a little bit of Chevy Chase as Borat awkwardly tries to learn how to hold a golf club.

It’s incredible to watch Cohen keep his composure during this scene, even as he looks directly into the eyes of the man who is desperately trying to teach him golf. The patience this instructor has is remarkable too, even if he does end up getting a little terse at times. On top of that, it’s amazing that this guy doesn’t even know who Borat is. What kind of life does this guy lead that he’s completely unaware of one of the biggest comedic characters of the century? And how does he not realize that Borat is clearly messing this up on purpose?

You can see more deleted scenes like this in the Borat Supplemental Reportings specials that are available on Amazon Prime right now. Here’s the official synopsis for the collection of deleted scenes: