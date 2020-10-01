The existence of a new Borat movie took everyone off guard, and now the full trailer for the mockumentary sequel starring Sacha Bron Cohen has arrived, and it’s exactly as hilariously shocking and inappropriate as you could have imagined.

The full title for the new sequel has officially been revealed, and it doesn’t say anything about a pornographic monkey or Vice President Mike Pence. But it does reference Borat delivering something else to high-ranking government officials, because the title is Borat Subsequent Movie Film: Delivery of Prodigious Bride to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan. And the movie is about Borat bringing his daughter to America to give her away. Watch the trailer below.

Borat 2 Trailer

As we’d heard previously, Borat is too famous to simply return to America without everyone recognizing him. There are even shots of him being recognized on the street by real people, recorded by hidden cameras. So that means we’re going to see Borat in some elaborate disguises. The most prominent appears to be him with a blonde wig and beard, sometimes wearing a jean jacket with a USA pin on it, other times dressed in a cowboy hat and an outdated sweater. Nailed it.

But of course, this is Borat, so the real draw here is what kind of crazy antics is he going to get up to. Who is he going to embarrass the most? Well, this time, he’s brought his daughter (Irina Nowak) to America with him, so there’s plenty of incestuous gags to go around, including a scene where Borat tries to get his daughter an abortion at some kind of religious medical clinic after accidentally implying that he’s the one who impregnated her.

This movie was clearly filmed this year too, because Borat learns about quarantine being in place due to the coronavirus pandemic, and he’s able to convince some friendly gun-toting Republicans to let him quarantine with them since he has no place to go. We’re not sure where his daughter is at this point in the movie, but you won’t be surprised to hear that Borat learns from his new friends that Democrats are more deadly than the coronavirus.

However, it appears the big political gag in this movie, the one that likely makes it most relevant for the election, is that Borat dresses up in an elaborate Donald Trump disguise and tries to deliver his daughter to Mike Pence in the middle of some kind of Republican convention. As for what happens next, you’ll have to watch the movie when it hits Amazon Prime on October 23, 2020.

Borat Subsequent Movie film is directed by Jason Woliner and written by Sacha Baron Cohen along with Anthony Hines, Dan Swimer, Peter Baynham, Erica Rivinoja, Dan Mazer, Jena Friedman, and Lee Kern.