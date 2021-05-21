After Borat Subsequent Moviefilm shocked audiences last fall, Amazon Prime has even more footage from the comedy sequel for fans to enjoy. Borat Supplemental Reportings Retrieved from Floor of Stable Containing Editing Machine is a new multi-part comedy special that has assembled a variety of Borat Subsequent Moviefilm deleted scenes into three different themed collections. Get a look at some of the bonus footage in the Borat Supplemental Reportings trailer below.

Borat Supplemental Reportings Trailer

The unused footage for Borat Subsequent Moviefilm has been cut into three different specials, each framing the footage in a unique way.

First up, there’s Borat: VHS Cassette of Material Deemed “Sub-acceptable” By Kazakhstan Ministry of Censorship and Circumcision, which is described as never-before-seen footage from Borat Subsequent Moviefilm. This is where we’ll probably see longer takes of certain scenes that were cut down for the movie, as well as moments that were used in trailers and TV spots but never made it into the film. Some of them were detailed by director Jason Woliner previously.

Next, we have Borat’s American Lockdown, which gives us a 40-minute reality show following Borat as he takes shelter during the coronavirus pandemic with Jim Russell and Jerry Holleman, the two conspiracy theorists that we meet in the film. Sacha Baron Cohen actually spent several full days with these two, staying in character as Borat, so this should be some extremely entertaining footage.

Finally, we have a series of documentary shorts called Debunking Borat. These six shorts are also inspired by Borat’s conspiracy theory roommates, as each short debunks some of their wild ideas with the help of some of the world’s leading experts. Here’s what each of the shorts digs into:

“Vaccine Microchip”

“Mail-in Ballots Scam”

“Soros”

“China Virus”

“Gates’ Bricks”

“Hillary Clinton & Blood Libel”

Amazon could have easily released this bonus footage as deleted scenes just like a home video release would have, so I can’t tell you how much I appreciate the dedication to the overall bit. Framing the footage in three completely different ways makes it fit within the concept of Borat’s media career, and it’s that kind of attention to detail that has made both Borat movies fantastic.

Borat Supplemental Reportings will be released on Amazon Prime next week on May 25, 2021.