I’m a simple man. You tell me Vicky Krieps has a major part in a new movie, and I will absolutely make sure that I watch that movie. It’s as straightforward as that. Hot off her role in M. Night Shyamalan’s upcoming horror/thriller Old and after her performance in Paul Thomas Anderson’s masterful Phantom Thread, Krieps is literally the only person who matters who’ll be starring in the soon-to-be-released Netflix movie, Beckett. Okay, okay, fine, we’re also plenty excited about John David Washington continuing his recent stretch of leading man roles and Alicia Vikander joining him as his character’s girlfriend.

Anyway, you can check out the trailer right now.

Beckett Trailer

The film’s plot is as follows: “Following a tragic car accident in Greece, Beckett, an American tourist, finds himself at the center of a dangerous political conspiracy – and on the run for his life.”

Directed by Italian filmmaker Ferdinando Cito Filomarino — who has previously served as second unit director for Luca Guadagnino (A Bigger Splash, Call Me By Your Name, Suspiria) — and from a screenplay by Kevin A. Rice, Beckett was previously announced in Netflix’s 2021 Summer Movie Preview though no release date was set at the time.

If you remember, earlier this year Netflix promised (threatened?) to drop at least one original movie per week throughout the course of 2021. Some highly-anticipated films fizzled out completely, while others certainly lived up to expectations. While a compelling trailer is no guarantee of the final product, consider us thoroughly hyped for the potential of this twisty thriller set in Greece.

Obviously we all know what Krieps brings to the table, but Washington and Vikander are far from strangers to the action genre. Washington, of course, most recently added his talents to Christopher Nolan’s incomprehensibly fun Tenet, while Vikander has proved her action chops with Tomb Raider. Hopefully, Vikander’s role will be rather larger than it’s implied to be in this trailer, but things look rather promising nonetheless.

Beckett is set for release on Netflix on August 13, 2021. Here’s the official synopsis: