Netflix has a lot of money to throw around. In fact, they have roughly $17 billion that they’re spending on content for their streaming library in 2021 alone. That would explain how they’re packing the summer movie season with over 30 movies from the end of April through August.

The Netflix Summer Movie Preview has just been released, featuring footage from the many releases that audiences will hopefully be eager to check out this season. On top of new glimpses of Zack Snyder‘s zombie heist movie Army of the Dead, the thriller The Woman in the Window, and the outstanding animated sci-fi adventure The Mitchells vs. The Machines, there are sneak peeks of the documentary Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed, the horror franchise Fear Street Trilogy, Liam Neeson in action mode again in The Ice Road, and some kind of wild, animated founding fathers revisionist history movie called America: The Motion Picture, produced by Phil Lord & Chris Miller.

Netflix Summer Movie Preview

Mixed in with snippets of footage from Netflix’s upcoming summer movie slated are interludes from stars and creators like Kevin Hart (Fatherhood), Addison Rae and Tanner Buchanan (He’s All That), action star Jean-Claude Van Damme (The Last Mercenary), comedian Iliza Schlesinger (Good on Paper), Joey King and Joel Courtney (The Kissing Booth 3), and Guillermo del Toro.

Perhaps the biggest standout here is America: The Motion Picture. Described as “wildly tongue-in-cheek animated revisionist history,” the animated production finds George Washington to be a chainsaw-wielding leader who assembles the likes of a beer-loving bro Sam Adams, famed scientist Thomas Edison, acclaimed horseman Paul Revere, and a very pissed off Geronimo to take on Benedict Arnold and King James in the American Revolution. Just look at this thing:

If the mere description isn’t enough to get you excited, Channing Tatum is voicing George Washington, and the rest of the cast includes Jason Mantzoukas, Olivia Munn, Bobby Moynihan, Judy Greer, Will Forte, Raoul Max Trujillo, Killer Mike, with Simon Pegg and Andy Samberg.

America: The Motion Picture is produced by The LEGO Movie directors and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse producers Phil Lord & Chris Miller along with Will Allegra, Channing Tatum, Peter Kiernan, Reid Carolin, Matt Thompson, Eric Sims, Dave Callaham.

If that doesn’t sound like your cup of tea, don’t worry. With over 30 movies coming this summer, there will be something for everyone starting on April 29 and running through August 27. You can find the full release calendar below, but we’ll have a more in-depth dive into each of these titles coming later today.

Summer (TBA)

Fear Street Trilogy

Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed

The Loud House Movie

Vivo

April

Things Heard & Seen ( April 29 )

) The Mitchells vs. The Machines (April 30)

May

Monster ( May 7 )

) Oxygen (Oxygène) ( May 12 )

) The Woman in the Window ( May 14 )

) Army of the Dead ( May 21 )

) Baggio: The Divine Ponytail (Il Divin Codino) ( May 26 )

) Ghost Lab ( May 26 )

) Blue Miracle (May 27)

June

Carnaval ( June 2 )

) Awake ( June 9 )

) Wish Dragon ( June 11 )

) Skater Girl ( June 11 )

) Jagame Thandhiram ( June 18 )

) Fatherhood ( June 18 )

) Good on Paper ( June 23 )

) The Ice Road ( June 25 )

) America: The Motion Picture ( June 30 )

) The House of Flowers: The Movie (La Casa de Las Flores: La Película) (TBA)

July

Resort to Love ( July 29 )

) The Last Mercenary (Le Dernier Mercenaire) ( July 30 )

) Blood Red Sky ( TBA )

) Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans ( TBA )

) The Last Letter from Your Lover (TBA)

August