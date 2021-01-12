A new movie every week. That’s the promise Netflix is making heading into 2021 as studio releases dry up and theaters remain closed. But things are popping over at the streaming giant, which has just released its Netflix 2021 films preview, announcing a whopping 70 movies (with possibly more to come), including spy epics like the Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot-starring Red Notice, sequels like To All The Boys: Always and Forever, and star-studded prestige dramas like the Leonardo DiCaprio-Jennifer Lawrence film Don’t Look Up. See the trailer previewing those films, and more, below.

Netflix 2021 Films

Footage from 27 upcoming movies flash by in Netflix’s 2021 film preview, but it barely even touches the surface of the streamer’s impressive line-up of original films this year. Netflix announced that it will feature “a new movie every week,” including buzzy flicks like the Zack Snyder-directed Army of the Dead, Lin-Manuel Miranda’s musical Tick, Tick… Boom!, Halle Berry’s directorial debut Bruised, the Zendaya showcase Malcolm & Marie, and more.

The above video clip kicks off with Johnson, Reynolds, and Gadot introducing the jam-packed slate and teasing their (very expensive) action flick, while stars like Regina King, Jonathan Majors, Melissa McCarthy, Octavia Spencer, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Halle Berry, and Dave Bautista pop up to say a few fun lines about cinema.

But the crown jewel of the 2021 film preview is the final, brief clip of DiCaprio and Lawrence (long time no see!) in Don’t Look Up, a new film from director Adam McKay about “two low-level astronomers, who must go on a giant media tour to warn mankind of an approaching comet that will destroy planet earth” which features one of the most star-studded ensembles ever, including Cate Blanchett, Jonah Hill, Meryl Streep, Rob Morgan, Himesh Patel, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Kid Cudi, Matthew Perry, and Tomer Sisley.

With Netflix vying to be the ultimate Oscar contender (with a successful 2020 that included huge Oscar hopefuls like David Fincher’s Mank and Spike Lee’s Da 5 Bloods), expect even more movies to join that 70-movie line-up as film festivals start ramping up and titles start getting acquired.

Here are the films included in the Netflix 2021 films trailer, in order of appearance.

Red Notice (Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot, Dwayne Johnson)

The Harder They Fall (Regina King, Jonathan Majors)

Thunder Force (Octavia Spencer, Melissa McCarthy)

Bruised (Halle Berry)

tick, tick… BOOM! (Lin-Manuel Miranda)

The Kissing Booth 3 (Joey King)

To All The Boys: Always And Forever (Lana Condor, Noah Centineo)

The Woman in the Window (Amy Adams)

Escape from Spiderhead (Chris Hemsworth)

YES DAY(Jennifer Garner)

Sweet Girl (Jason Momoa)

Army of the Dead (Dave Bautista)

Outside the Wire

Bad Trip

O2

The Last Mercenary

Kate

Fear Street

Night Teeth

Malcolm and Marie

Monster

Moxie

The White Tiger

Double Dad

Back to the Outback

Beauty

Don’t Look Up