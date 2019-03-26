Today, a huge batch of 32 character posters for Avengers: Endgame arrived online, and it might just be the most we’ve ever seen for a single movie. Immediately it was clear what Marvel Studios was doing with these character posters: those who died during Avengers: Infinity War appear in black and white while those who are still alive appeared in full color. Most of the poster told us what we already knew, but a couple of the posters gave us confirmation of the fates of two characters: Black Panther’s sister Shuri (Letitia Wright) and Thor’s fellow Asgardian warror Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson).

Shuri Has Been Dusted

When the first trailer for Avengers: Endgame came around, there was a shot of Bruce Banner looking at a holographic interface in Avengers headquarters which showed the faces of the superheroes who were missing. Letitia Wright as Shuri was among them, but at the same time, so was Paul Rudd as Scott Lang. Since we know the latter was still alive but merely lost in the quantum realm with his whereabouts unknown to the Avengers, we thought it might be possible that Shuri was also still alive but chose to go into hiding, but now we know that’s not the case.

The poster directly contradicts what Black Panther co-star Angela Bassett had said about she and Letitia Wright surviving the snap. Maybe she thought it was a hypothetical question and made a guess based on the characters themselves. Or maybe she wasn’t aware that any scenes she and Letitia Wright may have shot for Avengers: Endgame would have been undoing something that we didn’t see happen on-screen. Either way, that’s one of the presumed Avengers Infinity War survivors down.

Valkyrie is Alive and Well

There was actually a time when we thought Valkyrie would make an appearance in Avengers: Infinity War since she was spotted in Scotland around the same time production was taking place in Edinburgh. But Infinity War has come and gone with no sign of Valkyrie at all. Thankfully, this poster further confirms that she wasn’t dusted.

This isn’t exactly a revelation since a high school Q&A last summer had Joe Russo confirming that Valkyrie had indeed survived the film. The beginning of the movie may have seen a lot of Asgardians killed by Thanos and his Black Order, but Valkyrie was able to get away with a bunch of refugees in escape pods. We’re hoping Korg and Miek made it out with her, but we can’t be sure. Either way, we’re glad to get this first glimpse of her and hope she has a key role to play in the sequel.