Captain America and Iron Man have been butting heads for years in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but in the most recent Avengers Endgame trailer, the heroes seem to have finally put their differences aside in the wake of Thanos’s devastating snap. “Do you trust me?” Tony Stark asks. “I do,” Steve Rogers responds, and the pair shake hands as dramatic music kicks in.

But according to directors Anthony and Joe Russo, that moment might not make the final cut of the movie.

If you don’t remember the moment in question, I’ve queued it up for you below:

Latino-Review points us to this Fox interview with the Russo brothers in which they talk about that scene and revealed something that shouldn’t come as too much of a shock, considering their history with playing with fan expectations by altering trailers: it seems like we won’t be seeing that moment play out in the final cut.

“That scene isn’t actually in the movie,” Joe Russo says. “You know that we tell people that we manipulate trailers in order to obfuscate what happens in these films? That actually is not in the movie.” When pressed if he was joking, Joe smiled slyly and said, “Am I joking?” and laughed. But only a few seconds later, he said, “Maybe it is in the movie.”

So after all of that, we still can’t say with any certainty if that exchange happens or not. I must admit, it’s somewhat amusing for the directors to be playing coy about a scene in which one of the main characters asks “do you trust me?” when the Russos have openly said we can’t trust them in terms of this marketing campaign.

I’m sure fans would like to see a full reconciliation between Tony and Steve, but is it in the cards? Stark wasn’t present in the footage we saw at CinemaCon (the tail end of which you can see for yourselves in this newly-released clip), but Nebula was there – and when we saw them last in Infinity War, they were both still on Titan. Is Tony off on some side mission when this is happening? Did he go after Thanos alone? Did something terrible happen to him? Is Loki still alive and is he impersonating Nebula for some reason?

We’ll find out when Avengers: Endgame arrives in theaters on April 26, 2019.