“It’s not about how much we lost, it’s about how much we have left.” Tony Stark’s words couldn’t ring more true in the latest Avengers: Endgame trailer, a one-minute clip released to coincide with the start of ticket sales for the highly anticipated Marvel Studios movie. At first glance, there isn’t much left in the follow-up to Avengers: Infinity War, which saw half the universe turned to dust by Thanos’ nefarious plan. But as the remaining Avengers — and a few Guardians of the Galaxy — rally for the final battle, it seems like there’s hope left for Earth after all.

Avengers Endgame Trailer

The new Avengers: Endgame trailer, or “special look” if you want to be technical, is chock full of new footage of the Earth’s Mightiest Heroes looking rather grim. “Yeah, you mean because he killed all our friends?” James Rhodey (Don Cheadle) morbidly quips after Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) makes the obvious observation that they are shorthanded. Everyone looks looks a little dour, including Clint Barton, (Jeremy Renner) who is rocking some new tattoos, as well as Nebula (Karen Gillan) and Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper), who take turns to comfort each other.

But Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) and Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) both offer a few inspirational speeches, uniting the team for the final fight and laying the foundation for Tony and Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) to finally make peace.

“The relationship between Tony Stark and Steve Rogers was severed, and that was what put them in a vulnerable place when Thanos came in Infinity War,” co-director Anthony Russo said in an interview with Fandango released when tickets went on sale, “and I think is partially what led to their demise in that film, the fact that they were divided when the greatest threat they ever faced came to them. So there is definitely a throughline there. I mean, my brother [co-director Joe Russo] and I, of course, are very focused on story starting from Winter Soldier, because that’s where we entered the MCU. So for us, in our brains, on a storytelling level, we were threading a narrative from there.”

Here’s the vague official synopsis for Avengers: Endgame:

The grave course of events set in motion by Thanos that wiped out half the universe and fractured the Avengers ranks compels the remaining Avengers to take one final stand in Marvel Studios’ grand conclusion to twenty-two films, Avengers: Endgame.

Avengers: Endgame arrives on April 26, 2019, but special sneak preview screenings will begin the evening of April 25.