The culmination of what is now being called The Infinity Saga of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is coming to theaters later this month. Avengers: Endgame brings the first era of this Marvel Studios endeavor to an end, and this finale is bound to be an epic blockbuster event that audiences will remember for the rest of their lives. That might sound hyperbolic, but these movies have become events in the same way that the original Star Wars trilogy did in 1977, 1980 and 1983. And if you want to see it as soon as possible, you better act fast, because Avengers Endgame tickets are now on sale.

Avengers: Endgame tickets are on sale all across the country, so figure out where you’re going to see the movie, head over to Fandango (or wherever you need to go for tickets) and give them as much money to see the movie as many times as possible on opening weekend. Buy tickets here.

Avengers: Infinity War currently holds the record for the largest domestic opening of all-time with $257.6 million. It also holds the record for the biggest worldwide opening with $640.5 million. But something tells me that Avengers: Endgame is going to surpass those previous record-breaking numbers, and it’s not just the early box office projections.

As of now, Avengers: Endgame has the potential to rake in $282 million in its opening weekend. Part of me wonders if there’s a chance that Avengers: Endgame could be the first movie to make $300 million in an opening weekend. We don’t want to make expectations too high, but that would be an incredible feat.

So far we’re still very much in the dark about what to expect from Avengers: Endgame, but that’s likely the way that most fans want it. After all, we have 21 films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe leading up to this, and not much needs to be done in order to sell audiences on seeing how it all comes to an end. Plus, we’ll likely be looking at some kind of set up for what’s yet to come in the future of Marvel Studios.

Here’s the vague official synopsis for Avengers: Endgame:

The grave course of events set in motion by Thanos that wiped out half the universe and fractured the Avengers ranks compels the remaining Avengers to take one final stand in Marvel Studios’ grand conclusion to twenty-two films, Avengers: Endgame.

Avengers: Endgame arrives on April 26, 2019, but special sneak preview screenings will begin the evening of April 25.