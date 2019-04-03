The culmination of 10 years and 21 movies worth of storytelling, Avengers: Endgame is unquestionably one of the most anticipated movies of the year. And as we near closer to the film’s late April release date, Marvel Studios keeps sharing just enough footage in its trailers and marketing to keep us excited. But not nearly enough to calm fans who were left traumatized by the ending of last year’s Avengers: Infinity War.

/Film’s own Peter Sciretta and Ben Pearson are attending CinemaCon is Las Vegas this year and sent in their first reactions to the new footage from the highly anticipated Avengers: Endgame. Will this footage description serve to build the anticipation even higher for this movie? Oh hell, we’re all going to see it anyway.

First of all, we want to clarify that this footage isn’t really new. It’s the same stuff that was shown at the Disney investors presentation back at the beginning of March. However, since we had our own people in the room to actually see this footage, we have a much more accurate description of what unfolded in these scenes.

Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) has convened with the Avengers at their compound in upstate New York. She’s more than ready to go kill Thanos herself, but Captain America (Chris Evans) wants to hold her up a minute. He says, “We realize up there [in space] is more your territory, but this is our fight too.”

Nebula (Karen Gillan) knows where Thanos is. She says that while he was torturing her, he always talked about his great plan, including where he would go when it was complete. It’s a place he refers to as The Garden, and it’s on another planet that Thanos had visited two days prior to executing his plan.

Captain Marvel is even more determined and she says, “Let’s get him and use the stones to bring everyone back.” That’s the first time we’ve heard anyone talk about retrieving the stones themselves and using them to undo everything, so that’s interesting.

Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) asks what makes this fight with Thanos any different, and Captain Marvel replies, “Before, you didn’t have me.” That prompts Rhodey to ask where she was when they could have used her before. Carol says, “There are a lot of other planets in the universe, and unfortunately, they didn’t have you guys.”

Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and Captain Marvel share a quick face-off after the God of Thunder summons his new weapon into his hand, soaring right past Carol’s face without any flinching whatsoever. Then it’s Captain America who steals the scene when he stands up and says, “Let’s go get this son of a bitch.” Language!

The other scene didn’t really bring any new revelations from a first-hand experience, but it’s essentially the shot that we see at the top of this post, and they blast through hyperspace to go take on Thanos again. We’re likely not going to see much more beyond that before the movie arrives later this month.

Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo with a screenplay by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, Avengers: Endgame features an ensemble cast including Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Don Cheadle, Paul Rudd, Brie Larson, Karen Gillan, Danai Gurira, Bradley Cooper, and Josh Brolin.

Here is the official synopsis for Avengers: Endgame:

The grave course of events set in motion by Thanos that wiped out half the universe and fractured the Avengers ranks compels the remaining Avengers to take one final stand in Marvel Studios’ grand conclusion to twenty-two films, “Avengers: Endgame.”

Avengers: Endgame opens in theaters on April 26, 2019.