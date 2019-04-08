Last week, Marvel Studios brought some footage from Avengers: Endgame to CinemaCon 2019 for movie theater exhibitors and members of the press to check out. Now you can check out part of the footage that has only been seen be a small group of individuals thanks to an official Avengers Endgame clip that debuted this morning on television. Watch it below.

Avengers Endgame Clip

In the clip, Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) remarks that Thanos used the Infinity Stones again for…something. What exactly that means remains to be seen. He could easily be using them to cook breakfast on whatever planet he’s currently relaxing on.

Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) is more than hesitant about rushing into battle against Thanos, and Rhodey (Don Cheadle) echoes those sentiments, reminding everyone that he still has all the Infinity Stones. But that doesn’t stop Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) from wanting to take the fight to Thanos. As we’ve recapped before, she’s the one who proposes the idea of taking out Thanos, retrieving the stones themselves, and using them to bring everyone back.

While Captain America (Chris Evans) and Black Widow are on board, Banner and Rhodey are still skeptical, despite the confidence Captain Marvel has in how much her merely being there gives them a leg up to defeat Thanos this time. But it looks like it’s Thor’s approval that maybe gets everyone else on board.

It should be noted that Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) and Nebula (Karen Gillan) aren’t present during this scene. So they clearly haven’t returned yet. And we’re not sure where Rocket Raccoon is either. That’s not surprising since the trailers have indicated that some time likely passes between this second bout with Thanos and the events of the rest of the movie. Exactly how much time remains to be seen, but that makes us wonder exactly what changes when they get back. It likely has something to do with Scott Lang coming back from the quantum realm, but again, these are all just guesses. We won’t know anything for sure until later this month.

Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo with a screenplay by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, Avengers: Endgame features an ensemble cast including Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Don Cheadle, Paul Rudd, Brie Larson, Karen Gillan, Danai Gurira, Bradley Cooper, and Josh Brolin.

Here is the official synopsis for Avengers: Endgame:

The grave course of events set in motion by Thanos that wiped out half the universe and fractured the Avengers ranks compels the remaining Avengers to take one final stand in Marvel Studios’ grand conclusion to twenty-two films, “Avengers: Endgame.”

Avengers: Endgame opens in theaters on April 26, 2019.