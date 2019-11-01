Since the release of Avengers: Endgame, there have been plenty more pieces of toys and collectibles released based on the more spoilery parts of the movie. The beefy new Thor has been given several cool toys and collectibles, and Captain America wielding Mjolnir has too. But one character somehow hasn’t been given a proper action figure

The fully armored version of Thanos was revealed in the main marketing campaign for Avengers: Endgame. But for some reason, every iteration of the figure has had one major problem. They all come with the Infinity Gauntlet from Avengers: Infinity War, not the Iron Gauntlet (or the Nano Gauntlet) from Avengers: Endgame. That’s likely due to avoiding spoilers, but we’re now six months out from the film’s release in theaters, and no one has created a proper Thanos figure with the correct gauntlet.

This revelation came about after the above image of a new Disney Shop exclusive Marvel Select figure of Thanos from Avengers: Endgame surfaced over at ToyArk. Initially, my reaction was one of excitement The Marvel Select figures are scaled to 7-inches, making them slightly bigger than the Marvel Legends line. So for characters like Thanos or Hulk, the Marvel Select figures are bigger than 7-inches and thus better scaled with the Marvel Legends versions of The Avengers. That would have made this Thanos perfect for any Avengers collector, but there’s that damn Infinity Gauntlet ruining things again.

If you look at the other figures of Thanos that have been released, ranging from the Marvel Legends build-a-figure, through the more expensive SH Figuarts version, right up to the priciest Hot Toys figure, they all have the same Infinity Gauntlet, which Thanos never wields while wearing his full armor. Look:

The same thing has happened with Thanos statues that were released for Avengers: Endgame too. In fact, it appears the only Thanos collectible from Avengers: Endgame that has the right gauntlet is this insanely expensive 1/4 scale Legacy Replica statue from Iron Studios that costs $1,200.

Is it that hard to release a Thanos figure with the right accessories? How is anyone supposed to properly recreate the epic final battle of Avengers: Endgame if there isn’t a Thanos action figure that comes with the Iron Gauntlet? Our only hope is that there appears to be a Marvel Select figure of Hulk from Avengers: Endgame, with his right hand holding the Iron Gauntlet, coming in January 2020. Perhaps that hand is removable and fits in the joint of the Marvel Select figure of Thanos. Otherwise, this will undoubtedly be the biggest problem facing the world today.