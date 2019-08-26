Cool Stuff: Hot Toys New ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Captain America Figure Is Totally Worthy
Posted on Monday, August 26th, 2019 by Ethan Anderton
Hot Toys has already unveiled plenty of figures inspired by Avengers: Endgame, but The D23 Expo was the first place fans were able to get the one that everyone has really been waiting for (at least until Thicc Thor comes along).
Easily one of the most amazing moments in Avengers: Endgame is when Captain America summons Mjolnir into his hand and starts beating the hell out of Thanos. While fans could have easily taken the hammer from a Hot Toys figure of Thor and put it in the hands of a Captain America figure, this new one that was officially revealed at D23 comes with all the accessories you’d want to recreate several key scenes from Avengers: Endgame. Check out the Hot Toys Captain America figure below.
Hot Toys Captain America Figure
As you can see, this special edition of Captain America from Avengers: Endgame comes with the usual interchangeable parts, including swappable lower face parts, but it also comes with Mjolnir with removable lightning effects pieces, the Tesseract, Loki’s scepter, a shield, a broken shield, and the compass containing Peggy Carter’s picture.
Here’s how Hot Toys describes the new sixth scale figure that was first available at D23 and will see further release in additional markets at a later date (via ToyArk):
Steve Rogers, a man out of time and out of sync with the country he sworn to defend, finds himself called into action to complete a mission with the universe’s entire existence on the line. As the leader of the Avengers, this Super-Soldier will need to bring together his surviving Avengers companions and the World’s Mightiest Heroes once again to fight the war for lives.
Meticulously crafted based on the appearance of Chris Evans as Captain America/Steve Rogers in the film, the movie-accurate figure features a newly painted helmeted head sculpt with two interchangeable lower faces capturing Chris Evan’s facial expressions, a muscular body which naturally portray Captain America’s muscularly toned body, a finely tailored outfit with star emblem on the chest, Cap’s star-spangled shield, a broken shield with pieces of remains to recreate the epic face off, a LED light-up Mjolnir, a highly-detailed compass, as well as a figure stand with specially designed graphic card.
The Special Edition available in selected markets will include a Loki’s scepter, a Tesseract, and lightning effect accessories as bonus items exclusively for collectors.