Hot Toys has already unveiled plenty of figures inspired by Avengers: Endgame, but The D23 Expo was the first place fans were able to get the one that everyone has really been waiting for (at least until Thicc Thor comes along).

Easily one of the most amazing moments in Avengers: Endgame is when Captain America summons Mjolnir into his hand and starts beating the hell out of Thanos. While fans could have easily taken the hammer from a Hot Toys figure of Thor and put it in the hands of a Captain America figure, this new one that was officially revealed at D23 comes with all the accessories you’d want to recreate several key scenes from Avengers: Endgame. Check out the Hot Toys Captain America figure below.

Hot Toys Captain America Figure

As you can see, this special edition of Captain America from Avengers: Endgame comes with the usual interchangeable parts, including swappable lower face parts, but it also comes with Mjolnir with removable lightning effects pieces, the Tesseract, Loki’s scepter, a shield, a broken shield, and the compass containing Peggy Carter’s picture.

Here’s how Hot Toys describes the new sixth scale figure that was first available at D23 and will see further release in additional markets at a later date (via ToyArk):