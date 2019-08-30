Even though Hasbro is giving the drunken Lebowski Thor from Avengers: Endgame the Marvel Legends action figure that he deserves, there still isn’t a proper action figure of the final battle version of Thor with his new armor, braided beard and beer belly. But that changes early next year when Tamashii Nations releases one of their S.H. Figuarts action figures based on Chris Hemsworth as the mightiest version of Thor that we’ve seen yet. See the Avengers: Endgame final battle Thor action figure. below.

Avengers: Endgame Final Battle Thor Action Figure

As you can see, Thor has a thicker gut, immediately making this my favorite Marvel action figure. Plus, he comes with multiple interchangeable hands allowing for various poses with both Mjolnir and Stormbreaker, which are also included with the figure. Unfortunately, it doesn’t appear there are any interchangeable faces for this figure, but we’re just happy that Thicc Thor is finally getting a figure like this. Hopefully a different Marvel Legends version isn’t far behind.

The S.H. Figuarts line of figures from Tamashii Nations are on the higher end of pricing for 6-inch style action figures, and this one will cost you around 6,600 Yen (or $62) as a Bandai Premium Web Exclusive from Japan (via ToyArk). Pre-orders are available there now with the figure slated for released in January 2020. If you don’t have any problem reading Japanese, you can probably order from the site, but otherwise you might have to wait until the figure becomes available on US websites.