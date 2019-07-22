One of the best elements of Avengers: Endgame was the drastic change in Thor, the god of thunder. Traumatized by his failure at killing Thanos at the end of Avengers: Infinity War, Thor has gotten lost in beer and snacks. He’s severely overweight, panics at the drop of a hat, and always seems anxious (when he doesn’t seem drunk). Still, he has a confident swagger about him, even if that swagger has a drunken stumble in it.

Unfortunately, the merchandise has been few and far between for the Thor that Tony Stark refers to as Lebowski (inspired by Jeff Bridges as The Dude in The Big Lebowski). Sure, there have been a couple statues playing tribute to his more heroic-looking form, but we’ve yet to see a great collectible honoring this fraternity version of Thor. That changes today as Hasbro has revealed an Avengers Endgame Thor action figure in pajama pants, robe, hoodie and sunglasses. It’s probably the best Thor figure ever.

Avengers Endgame Thor Action Figure

Just look at that beautiful action figure. Thor comes with an interchangeable head with sunglasses, as well as an swappable hand featuring the quantum realm traveling device. And of course he has his new weapon, Stormbreaker. So you’re probably wondering when you can get this figure and how much it will cost you. Well, that’s a little more complicated.

This new Thor action figure will be the Build-a-Figure in an upcoming wave of Marvel Legends action figures. That means in order to get all of the pieces to create this Thor action figure, you’ll have to buy six other Marvel Legends action figures. The good news is, all of the figures in this wave are actually characters you’d probably like to add to your collection:

It might seem excessive and annoying to buy six action figures so you can have this Thor action figure, but this is how the Marvel Legends figures work. But this wave is easily the best line-up that I’ve seen from Hasbro. Normally each wave of figures has two or three figures which you don’t want at all, but you end up buying them to get the Build-a-Figure parts you need. Either that, or you can try your luck at picking up the parts individually on eBay. Or you can pick up a completed Build-a-Figure for a price that’s usually at least double the price of your average Marvel Legends action figure.

But like I said, this wave is significantly better than most. As you can see, not only does it give us the first individually packaged figures for Valkyrie and Vision, but it features Idris Elba as Heimdall, the new Iron Patriot armor, a superior Captain America figure, and Iron Man with his latest suit.

Now if we could just get a Marvel Legends action figure of Thor with his final look from the climactic battle of Avengers: Endgame, then I’d be completely satisfied.

The new Marvel Legends wave of figures with the Thor Build-a-Figure is available for pre-order right now from, Big Bad Toy Store, Dorkside Toys, Entertainment Earth, and Megalpolos Toys. It’s expected to arrive sometime in October.