Avengers: Endgame leave us with a lot to chew on, and we’re going to have plenty of spoiler-heavy articles for you in the coming days, including a written spoiler review on Monday morning. But if you’re looking to scratch that Endgame itch even sooner, I recorded a video review with David Chen from The /Filmcast giving our reactions to the film and diving into major spoilers for this record-breaking blockbuster. Check it out below.

Avengers Endgame Spoiler Review

I’ll be out of the country for the next few days and I wasn’t sure I’d have the opportunity to chat with my fellow /Film Daily podcasters about Endgame. Luckily for me, David Chen, one of the hosts of The /Filmcast, asked if I’d be interested in joining him for an in-depth, spoiler-filled discussion of the movie for his YouTube channel, and I happily agreed. Thanks again to Dave for having me. If you enjoyed this discussion, I encourage you to keep an eye on both the /Filmcast and the /Film Daily feeds for plenty of upcoming Endgame content.

Avengers: Endgame is in theaters now.