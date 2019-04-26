Avengers: Endgame is now playing in theaters everywhere, and in the coming days, there will be a lot to dissect in this epic three-hour culmination of the Marvel Cinematic Universe to date. However, we know that not everyone is able to see the movie opening weekend for whatever reason. But don’t worry, because we got you covered.

Instead of firing off spoilers before opening weekend has even begun and ruining the moviegoing experience for anyone else, we’re going to be very careful about how we cover any Avengers Endgame spoilers, just as we have been leading up to the movie. But we wanted you to know what’s in store starting Monday morning, as well as one article running Friday evening that answers one question that a lot of people have had after their screening.

First of all, let’s just get this out of the way right now: we have one article coming later this afternoon that can be construed as a potential spoiler, but the /Film staff has decided that there is no other way to present it (and it only appears to be a spoiler if you haven’t seen the movie). This article addresses one of the biggest questions people have had after seeing the film, so we decided it was advantageous to our readers to have it online as soon as possible. Nothing in the actual headline or opening paragraphs will actually spoil anything about the film. We promise. However, if you want to go in completely blind, we would recommend staying offline as much as possible – other outlets have already covered this same topic and their headlines are similar.

As for the rest of our coverage of Avengers: Endgame, that will begin on Monday morning. While we will not include any specific details about major spoilers in the headlines, many of the the stories themselves will have spoilers. But there will be plenty of warning before any of those details are revealed, and they won’t be on the front page before the jump. There might even be one final warning about spoilers with an image to ensure that you don’t read them by accident.

In that same spirit, we also won’t use any images that give away any spoilers. That being said, there aren’t many images out there that have any spoilery details since Marvel Studios saved a lot for fans to experience in theaters themselves (something we’ll be addressing in our upcoming coverage). But even so, we’ll make sure the images won’t give away anything significant about the movie.

Here’s what we will be doing though. Starting on Monday, we will be addressing how Avengers: Endgame impacts the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including projects that have already been announced by Marvel Studios or reported by the entertainment trades. We’ll also be talking about the ending of this movie, where Earth’s (and the universe’s) mightiest heroes end up, and some of the biggest, best and most surprising moments from the film. And our spoiler review will be riddled with juicy details on the movie too.

We’ll also have various analyses and discussions (both in articles and on upcoming podcast episodes) about certain plot points and details from throughout the entirety of the movie.

But again, we will not be spoiling any major plot points in headlines, images, or without warning, all in order to preserve the theatrical experience for as many people as possible. So go see Avengers: Endgame as soon as you can (please do it legally), and stick with us in the coming week and beyond as we take a much closer look at this epic blockbuster event.