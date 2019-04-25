Kevin Feige was ecstatic when he learned that parts of Avengers: Endgame had leaked online. Oh, no, sorry. My mistake. He was actually upset, as you probably could’ve guessed. At the same time, Feige found comfort in fandom urging others to ignore the leaks and not spoil themselves. And since Endgame is still on track to make all the money in the world this weekend, the Marvel Studios president probably won’t be losing any sleep over this.

The wait is almost over, as Avengers: Endgame hits theaters this week. But last week, a lengthy clip from the superhero sequel hit the web, pirated from what was likely a private screening. Within seconds, the footage was burning across the internet like a brush fire, impossible to contain or snuff out. Piracy is, sadly, nothing new in the world of movies. But Marvel goes to extreme lengths to protect secrets from their films, and they’ve gone above and beyond to make sure virtually nothing was revealed about Endgame. The fact that such a detailed, spoiler-free scene dropped a full week before the movie hit theaters was no doubt a sore spot for many within the Marvel stratosphere.

Kevin Feige is as far into that stratosphere as possible, since he’s in charge of Marvel Studios. When asked (by Cinemablend) how he felt about the leaks, his answer was a tad predictable: not great! But Feige is an optimist, because he managed to see the bright side to this whole “stealing movies” thing:

“I wasn’t pleased. It’s not cool. It’s not fun. But the response was what I expected, which was everybody turning it off, dismissing it, ‘Don’t watch it, don’t spoil it for anybody else.'”

Take advice from Kevin Feige, folks: always look on the bright side. Of course, Feige has room to be optimistic. Avengers: Endgame is tracking to make oodles of money, with some predicting it might actually have a $1 billion opening weekend. In other words, no amount of piracy seems able to hurt this film. Had the leak caused a sudden drop in box office numbers, Feige might be singing a different tune.

In any case, please don’t pirate movies. I know it’s tempting, and I know many of us are living paycheck to paycheck. But piracy isn’t the answer. Unless we’re talking piracy on the high seas, with hidden treasure, ghosts and those cool tricorn hats. If that’s what you want, then by all means, be a pirate.

Avengers: Endgame opens April 26, 2019.