Have you ever wondered what it’s like to actually go to a Hollywood movie premiere? How about tagging along as I go to not just any movie premiere, but the world premiere of Avengers: Endgame? In our first attempt at vlogging, my girlfriend Kitra and I decided to try to capture the experience. I thought it might be interesting to see what it is like inside a world premiere and afterparty of a big budget blockbuster – and probably the biggest one of all time.



I think I might actually watch more hours of YouTube videos than I do movies these days. In the last few years, I got sucked into the YouTube hole and follow a variety of different YouTubers from the world of theme parks, magic, photography and board games. My girlfriend and I have become inspired to try to vlog some of our adventures. I’m not sure if these vlogs will come on a weekly or monthly basis, but we are excited to do some vlogging and plan on doing a tour of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge when it opens up at Disneyland next month.

That said, this video is our early attempt. We didn’t feel comfortable bringing a real camera to the premiere, so all the footage is captured with my iPhone, which apparently doesn’t do well in noisy environments. The editing was done in Premiere Pro, with only a couple hours of friendly instruction (thanks Jeff Morreale). I guess what I’m saying is that we’re learning and this is just the beginning.

