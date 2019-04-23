Daily Podcast: ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Spoiler-Free Early Buzz and Interview with The Russo Brothers
Posted on Tuesday, April 23rd, 2019 by /Film Staff
On the April 23, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor in chief Peter Sciretta gives his spoiler-free reaction to Avengers: Endgame and shares an interview with Endgame directors Anthony and Joe Russo.
Opening Banter: Peter went to the world premiere of Avengers: Endgame, and he gives his brief spoiler-free reaction.
In the News:
In Our Feature Presentation:
- The Russo Brothers Talk ‘Avengers: Endgame’, Stan Lee, Lasting Stakes, and More [Spoiler-Free] Interview
All the other stuff you need to know:
