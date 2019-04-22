Avengers: Endgame had its world premiere tonight, and you know what that means: vague early reactions! The official review embargo for the Marvel extravaganza lifts tomorrow, but in the meantime, these Endgame early reactions should be enough to whet your whistle. Does the conclusion to the Infinity Saga live up to the hype? Was the audience at the premiere left in awe? Did anyone shed a tear or two to say goodbye to some fan-favorite characters? Find out for yourself below!

It’s very rare that anyone sharing their immediate thoughts following a premiere gives away spoilers. That said, secrecy around Avengers: Endgame has been so extreme that if you want to know absolutely nothing about the film, you might want to avoid reading any reaction at all. For everyone else, let’s take a look at what folks had to say, shall we?

Let’s start with /Film’s own Peter Sciretta, who loved the movie:

Imagine the best possible version of #AvengersEndgame and somehow the film still surpasses all expectations. I cried 5-6 times. It’s the most emotional, most epic, MCU film. A tribute to ten years of this universe and holy shit the great fan service in this movie. Soooo good. — Peter Sciretta (@slashfilm) April 23, 2019

And now, more reactions from additional writers, critics and other folks present at the premiere:

Just got out of the world premiere of #AvengersEndgame. Have a lot of feels. pic.twitter.com/Ayv3eOfNpP — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) April 23, 2019

#AvengersEndgame is a masterful epic – a true culmination of 22 films that not only concludes the story, but expands upon it. You’ll learn more about the other movies while this one unfolds. If Infinity War is the brawn, Endgame is the brains. And wow, what an ending! pic.twitter.com/94ttBUQKJ0 — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) April 23, 2019

Do not go in expecting Infinity War part two. The two films are so different, yet compliment each other in all the best ways. In terms of which MCU movie to watch beforehand… honestly, all of them. What an experience – what an accomplishment#AvengersEndgame — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) April 23, 2019

Not going to spoil anything at all, but I will say I laughed, I cried, I cried, I cheered, I laughed, I cried again and then the entire audience gave it a massive standing ovation. And then I cried again. Be ready, kids. Be. Ready.#AvengersEndgame — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) April 23, 2019

The scope of Avengers: Endgame is impossible to put into words. What Fiege & MCU achieved over last 10-years has lead to this gloriously masterful moment in cinema & it’s truly mind-blowing how beautifully paced this storytelling is. Perfectly balanced. As all things should be. — Kevin McCarthy (@KevinMcCarthyTV) April 23, 2019

All I’m going to say about @Avengers #EndGame is that I am an emotional wreck and can’t stop crying — Maude Garrett (@maudegarrett) April 23, 2019

WOW. WHAT AN AMAZING MOVIE. I HAVE NO WORDS TO DESCRIBE HOW I FEEL. BUT Y’ALL ARE NOT READY FOR THIS!! THE @Russo_Brothers WENT ABOVE AND BEYOND!! #AvengersEndgame #EndgamePremiereLA — Taylor | Endgame Premiere Today! (@TaylorPettitt) April 23, 2019

#AvengersEndgame is massively entertaining and a truly awe inspiring culmination to the franchise. It's three hours of nonstop surprises and still leaves you wanting more. — Silas Lesnick (@silaslesnick) April 23, 2019

Just saw #AvengersEndgame and am floored. It's a lot to process but this is a moving conclusion to the past decade. Surprises around every corner, tons of heart and the resolution of an incredible saga. — Don Kaye (@donkaye) April 23, 2019

Okay so you know how you aren’t ready for #AvengersEndGame? Okay but you are REALLY not ready. I’m still not ready because I am still processing WHAT MY EYEBALLS SAW DAMN YOU RUSSO BROTHERS DAMN YOU FEIGE AND ALSO I LOVE YOU THANK YOU pic.twitter.com/ZV0y8MkcsA — Jenna Quigley (@JBomb11) April 23, 2019

#AvengersEndgame is A LOT. Too much at times. But wow the payoff is huge. Left me proud to have invested over a decade in a franchise that delivers an inspiring exploration of what it means to be family & a hero. (Endgame also now has one of my favorite shots in the entire MCU.) — Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) April 23, 2019

I was not prepared for the range of emotions that #Endgame put me through, from utter despair to pure elation. I laughed, I cried, I wished Tony Stark was my dad. — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) April 23, 2019

Spoiler free #AvengersEndgame thoughts: Fans are going to go APESHIT. #AvengersEndgamePremiere — Joel Meares (@joelmeares) April 23, 2019

This can't be understated: #AvengersEndgame is everything you want it to be and more. I am absolutely floored. A perfect reflection on the last 11 years that pays off everything in the best way possible. Without question my new favorite Marvel Cinematic Universe film. Stunned. pic.twitter.com/5LvFw9UEBQ — Eric Eisenberg (@eeisenberg) April 23, 2019

#AvengersEndgame is the film of the year. If you thought you’d seen comics brought fully to the big screen already, prepare to reset your expectations AGAIN.#MCU #Avengers #Endgame #EndgamePremiereLA #EndgamePremiere — Mark Hughes (@markhughesfilms) April 23, 2019

Somehow, even under a layer of Hulk CG, Mark Ruffalo manages to look like he's having the time of his life in #AvengersEndGame. — Russ Fischer (@russfischer) April 23, 2019

While watching #AvengersEndgame, I laughed so loud, I clapped with so much force, and I cried so hard. The movie exceeds every expectation and is the perfect culmination of the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe. — Brandon Davis (@BrandonDavisBD) April 23, 2019

Avengers: Endgame smashes into theaters April 26, 2019. Check back here tomorrow, April 23, for our full review.