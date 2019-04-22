endgame early reactions

Avengers: Endgame had its world premiere tonight, and you know what that means: vague early reactions! The official review embargo for the Marvel extravaganza lifts tomorrow, but in the meantime, these Endgame early reactions should be enough to whet your whistle. Does the conclusion to the Infinity Saga live up to the hype? Was the audience at the premiere left in awe? Did anyone shed a tear or two to say goodbye to some fan-favorite characters? Find out for yourself below!

It’s very rare that anyone sharing their immediate thoughts following a premiere gives away spoilers. That said, secrecy around Avengers: Endgame has been so extreme that if you want to know absolutely nothing about the film, you might want to avoid reading any reaction at all. For everyone else, let’s take a look at what folks had to say, shall we?

Let’s start with /Film’s own Peter Sciretta, who loved the movie:

And now, more reactions from additional writers, critics and other folks present at the premiere:

Avengers: Endgame smashes into theaters April 26, 2019. Check back here tomorrow, April 23, for our full review.

Adrift in space with no food or water, Tony Stark sends a message to Pepper Potts as his oxygen supply starts to dwindle. Meanwhile, the remaining Avengers — Thor, Black Widow, Captain America and Bruce Banner — must figure out a way to bring back their vanquished allies for an epic showdown with Thanos — the evil demigod who decimated the planet and the universe.

