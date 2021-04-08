Avengers Campus, the Marvel-themed land within Disney California Adventure, will open on June 4, 2021.

It was originally set to open on July 20, 2020, but was delayed when COVID hit and the park closed its doors to the public. But Disneyland is set to reopen on April 30, and California residents who love attending the parks will likely soon be flocking to them in droves. And in less than two months, they’ll have a newly themed area to explore. Check out a video announcing the Avengers Campus opening date below.

Avengers Campus Opening Video

According to Disney, Avengers Campus is “dedicated to discovering, recruiting and training the next generation of Super Heroes.” It will feature an Avengers ride with a full-size Quinjet (although that ride won’t be ready by the time Avengers Campus opens), the highly anticipated Web Slingers: A Spider-Man Adventure ride, Doctor Strange’s sanctum, Pym’s Test Kitchen, training with the Dora Milaje, Taskmaster’s stunt show, story-driven character encounters, and the existing Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission Breakout ride. You can read all about it here.