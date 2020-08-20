Look up in the sky, it’s a bird, it’s a plane! It’s certainly not the Quinjet from the Marvel Studios films, because it is comfortably nestled at Avengers Campus in Disneyland, where it has been newly installed. Though the Disneyland resort remains closed as coronavirus cases rise in California, Disney Parks has been hard at work on the expansion within the Anaheim park, installing the memorable Quinjet from Marvel films like The Avengers at Avengers Campus, the Marvel-themed land in Disney’s California Adventure park.

Avengers Campus Quinjet First Look

Back in April, the Walt Disney Company issued furlough notices to its employees and halted all construction at Disneyland Resort, delaying the the opening of its highly anticipated Avengers Campus, which was initially set to open in July 2020. But it seems that construction has resumed again, even as Disneyland remains closed amid rising coronavirus cases in California.

Disney has been giving small updates on the progress of Avengers Campus, with the installment of the Quinjet and a new attraction insignia for Web Slingers: A Spider-Man Adventure. Web Slingers: A Spider-Man Adventure is planned to be the first and only ride available at Avengers Campus when it opens, much like how Smuggler’s Run was the only ride available at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge for the first six months or so, until Rise of the Resistance was completed.

Disney Parks chair Josh D’Amaro also teased the newly installed Quinjet, with images of the half-built Avengers Campus taken on a visit with Marvel’s Kevin Feige and Disneyland Resort’s Ken Potrock.

Disneyland was initially announced to reopen on July 17, the 65th anniversary of the Disney Park’s opening day. But with a spike in coronavirus cases and the lack of approval of its reopening plan by California Governor Gavin Newsom, as well as backlash from Disneyland Cast Members, Disney postponed the reopening.

Though visitors may not be streaming in, the work continues in the expansion of Disneyland’s Avengers Campus in Disney California Adventure park. A Marvel-themed land, Avengers Campus will feature attractions like Web Slingers: A Spider-Man Adventure ride, a tour through areas like Doctor Strange’s sanctum, food and treats at Pym’s Test Kitchen, as well as cool experiences such as training with the Dora Milaje and Taskmaster’s stunt show. The entire land is planned to have story-driven character encounters that will make visitors feel like they’re interacting with real superheroes from their favorite Marvel movies.

