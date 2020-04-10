On March 11, Disney announced that its highly-anticipated Avengers Campus would be opening at Disney California Adventure in the prime summer slot of July 20, 2020. But since the company’s theme parks have been closed for weeks due to the coronavirus, it looks like Disney won’t be able to hit that date after all.



Avengers Campus Delayed

MiceChat points out that on Disneyland’s official website, the language has been updated to explain that Avengers Campus is “coming soon” instead of opening on the previously-announced date. That’s not exactly a surprise, considering the Disney parks, which once eagerly hoped to open their doors again on April 1, remain closed indefinitely as the pandemic continues to spread.

The Walt Disney Company has issued furlough notices to employees it doesn’t consider to be “necessary at this time,” and we had been hearing for weeks that many of its contractors and construction workers had already been let go in the face of the coronavirus. All construction at Disneyland Resort – not only on Avengers Campus, but elsewhere in the parks, too – has ground to a halt. That may be a temporary bummer for those of you who were losing your minds in anticipation of this themed area, but it’s obviously the safest and most responsible move Disney could make at this stage. We’ll keep our eyes open for an announcement about a new release date as the danger of the virus dies down.

In the meantime, you can read more about Avengers Campus right here.