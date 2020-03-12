For just the fourth time in history, Disneyland will fully suspend its operations. The closures, which also apply to the neighboring Disney California Adventure park, will begin the morning of March 14 and last for the rest of the month, due to concerns over the spread of the coronavirus. But it seems as if Knott’s Berry Farm is staying open for business…at least for now.

Earlier today, Governor Gavin Newsom suggested that all gatherings of more than 250 people should be postponed or canceled to prevent the further spread of the coronavirus (aka COVID-19). But he quickly clarified that Southern California theme parks like Disneyland and Universal Studios would be exempt from that recommendation “because of the complexity of their unique circumstances,” in what many viewed as a decision kowtowing to corporate interests over public safety.

But New York Times reporter Brooks Barnes reports that Disneyland will shut down anyway, for only the fourth time in the company’s history:

Here’s an announcement from the official Disney Parks News Twitter account with more details:

The closures start on March 14, but the hotels will remain open through March 16 “to give guests the ability to make necessary travel arrangements.” I’m sure guests of those hotels who made reservations long ago and traveled long distances to stay there for days on end appreciate that extra amount of wiggle room before they’re booted out, and while it’s an unfortunate situation, it seems like the best decision possible right now for the public good.

The Downtown Disney shopping district will remain open, joining other businesses like movie theaters, shopping malls, and casinos as establishments that seemingly aren’t being pressured to comply with the governor’s recommendation (yet). There’s no word yet on whether Universal Studios Hollywood will follow suit and shut down, or whether Disney and Universal theme parks in Florida will close their doors, but it seems like only a matter of time until all theme parks in the United States are temporarily shuttered.

But Knott’s Berry Farm seems like it might holding out for as long as possible. Cedar Fair Entertainment, the park’s corporate parent, sent out a letter detailing the steps it was taking to prevent the spread of the virus while staying open, and issued a statement to Variety saying that they are “aware of the new guidance issued by the State of California last night,” and that the park “is open today as we understand and evaluate what this means for our park, our guests and our associates.”