Today brought a massive update on the forthcoming Disneyland theme park expansion Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure. The Marvel Cinematic Universe-inspired world will open to the public this July, but a major sneak preview of what’s to come was unveiled today. While the rides and the land itself is still being kept under wraps, a first look at the food that will be offered was unveiled, and it looks delicious and fun.

Avengers Campus will primarily bring food to families by way of Pym’s Test Kitchen, a dining experience inspired by the shrinking and growing powers of Ant-Man, thanks to technology created by Hank Pym. This also includes a bar called Pym’s Test Lab for adults who need a little extra spirit for the day. But you’ll also find some “Terran Treats” near the Guardians of the Galaxy ride, and a specific food inspired by a certain credits scene from The Avengers. Get the lowdown on the Disneyland Avengers Campus food below.

Pym’s Test Kitchen

Since hanging out with superheroes will probably take a lot of energy, you’ll probably want to take a break for some food and drinks. That’s where Pym’s Test Kitchen comes in, which looks more like a lab space than a restaurant. That’s because Hope Van Dyne and Hank Pym opened up a lab to experiment on Pym Particles on food. So you’ll see a conveyor belt where Bavarian pretzels appear to grow in front of your eyes.

In Pym’s Test Kitchen, the food won’t be entirely normal. Though the menu does include items like fried chicken and peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, they will be presented with “adventurous twists.” Basically, it’s “traditional food at very nontraditional scale.”

For example, you might have the Not So Little Chicken Sandwich pictured above, featuring tiny buns and a lot of chicken. According to WDWNT, “The sandwich is dressed with two different sauces—one slightly sweet teriyaki sauce, one slightly spicy chili sauce—and a pickled cabbage slaw.”

Then there’s the “Pym-ini” sandwich on toasted focaccia with salami, rosemary ham, provolone, sun-dried tomato mayonnaise, and arugula with marinara dipping sauce. You can get it by the slice or as a multi-portion sandwich that can feed your whole family.

Italian food lovers may want to try The Impossible Spoonful, featuring the trademark plant-based meatballs (both large and micro), served with pasta that you’ll have to eat from a very large spoon with a tiny fork.

Finally, the PB³ Superb Sandwich features peanut butter, banana, smoked bacon and strawberry jelly with a banana smoothie shot and crispy potato tots. That sounds incredible!

Some of these foot items appear to come adorned with plastic versions of the little spiral discs that Ant-Man uses as shrink/growth grenades, which should make for a nice little souvenir.

These foods are bound to make you pretty thirsty, and in addition to Coca-Cola Freestyle machines coming to the park, there will be some unique beverages from Pym’s Test Kitchen too.

Maybe you’d like some Pingo Doce soda (above right). The green soft drink has hits of lime and vanilla, but you may want to be careful that it doesn’t have any Hulk blood in it. Pingo Doce soda is the same company that Bruce Banner worked for way back when he was on the run in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Stan Lee ended up drinking some of that soda in The Incredible Hulk, and it nearly killed him, but hopefully you won’t have anything to worry about here.

The other drink above is a Proton PB&J Punch, which is strawberry and peanut butter lemonade topped with peanut butter-infused whipped cream and peanut butter-covered pretzel bites. Sounds like a perfect pair with that peanut butter and jelly sandwich.

Pym Test Lab

Meanwhile, of course Scott Lang is the one in charge of drinks for the adults, giving Disneyland another spot in the park where you can get alcoholic beverages. The bar will be centered around a giant beer can that has clearly encountered some Pym Particles, and beer flights will be served in mini-steins on giant rulers.

You’ll also be able to get craft beer, such as a blood orange hefeweizen or an amber lager, all poured from a reverse draft system where the glass fills from the bottom up. Or you can get yourself The Regulator (above), a Golden Road Mango Cart wheat ale, Patron Silver tequila, lime juice, habanero and mango syrup garnished with mango-flavored popping pearls

But you’ll probably be more inclined to try one of the more unique Pym Research Staff’s Pym Particle-infused cocktail experiments Here are some of the other alcoholic beverages you’ll be able to try out:

Molecular Meltdown (seen second from the left)— Garage Brewing Marshmallow Milk Stout with vanilla ice cream topped with mini marshmallows

(seen second from the left)— Garage Brewing Marshmallow Milk Stout with vanilla ice cream topped with mini marshmallows Honey Buzz — (seen second from the right) Elysian Space Dust IPA, Plymouth gin, lemon juice and honey syrup with an edible straw

— (seen second from the right) Elysian Space Dust IPA, Plymouth gin, lemon juice and honey syrup with an edible straw X-Periment (seen above left)— Patron Silver tequila, lime juice, habanero and mango syrup garnished with mango-flavored popping pearls (basically the Regulator cocktail without the wheat beer)

(seen above left)— Patron Silver tequila, lime juice, habanero and mango syrup garnished with mango-flavored popping pearls (basically the Regulator cocktail without the wheat beer) Particle Fizz (seen on the right in the background)— Endless Summer hard seltzer with cherry-flavored pearls

Of course, it wouldn’t be a bar without some snack, so you’ll be able to much on some Snack Molecules, featuring popped sorghum with mini pretzels and honey roasted peanuts.

The Shawarma Palace

Pym’s Test Kitchen won’t be the only place you can get food and drinks. In a cheeky nod to the Avengers post-credits scene, there will be a cart decked out in Avengers memorabilia called The Shawarma Palace on campus.

The cart will feature two items, New York’s Tastiest, which is a classic shawarma spiced chicken, with garlic sauce, a warm wrap and a dipping sauce featuring tahini, lemon, garlic, and a pickled vegetable. Then there’s also the Impossible Victory Falafel, which features falafel, Kalamata olives, mint, garlic sauce, hummus, crispy cauliflower, and a tofu dipping sauce.

What better way to celebrate defeating the most powerful villains in the world?

Terran Treats

Finally, over at Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: Breakout, you’ll be able to try some Terran Treats with a cosmic influence.

On the left, you can see the Cosmic Cream Orb. Made to look like the Orb containing the purple Power Stone in Guardians of the Galaxy, this is a delectable cream puff filled with raspberry cheesecake mousse that is, of course, purple.

But if you want something a little less rich, you might be up for some Sweet Spiral Ration Churros. You’ll be able to get these in different flavors and colors, and the color may not always correspond to the flavor, so don’t expect a red churro to taste like strawberry or cherry. The flavors and colors will rotate all the time.

You’ll be able to try all this and more when Avengers Campus opens on July 18, 2020.