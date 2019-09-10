Apple has been leading up to their own streaming subscription service for a long time now. It’s been nearly two years since Apple started hiring big names like Steven Soderbergh, Reese Witherspoon, Steven Spielberg, and more to create original programming for what they hope will be a major competitor for Netflix, Hulu and the forthcoming Disney+ and HBO Max streaming services, not to mention the countless other subscriptions coming down the road. After formally announcing the service called Apple TV+ earlier this year, we finally know when it will launch and how much it will cost.

During Apple’s new iPhone announcement today, the technology giant revealed the Apple TV+ launch date is November 1. And contrary to early reports, the service will only cost $4.99 per month. That makes it the cheapest major streaming subscription service on the market. On top of that, if you buy a new iPhone, iPad or laptop from Apple in the future, you’ll get an entire year of Apple TV+ for free.

Apple TV+ will launch globally in over 150 countries, but it won’t come in blazing hot out of the gate with tons of original content. When the service launches this fall, it will come with a small selection of shows, but will expand in the coming months with new content arriving more frequently as time goes on.

The good news is if you don’t want to spend money to start Apple TV+ right away, we’ve previously heard there will be a free trial that you can test out to see if you like what they have to offer. No details have been revealed about that yet, so stay tuned

Recently we’ve seen trailers for The Morning Show starring Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston and Steve Carell as well as Dickinson with Hailee Steinfeld. Plus, the overall Apple TV+ trailer gave us a sneak peek at Amazing Stories, Little America and an array of projects from Oprah Winfrey.

Here are the rest of the projects that we know are in the works at Apple:

Are You Sleeping?: Octavia Spencer stars as a true crime podcaster who reopens a cold murder case in a crime drama executive produced by Reese Witherspoon.

Calls: An adaptation of a French short-form series emphasizing audio storytelling.

Central Park: An animated musical comedy from Loren Bouchard (creator of “Bob’s Burger”), as well as Josh Gad and Nora Smith.

Defending Jacob: A thriller adapted from William Landay’s novel, starring Chris Evans.

Dickinson: A coming-of-age series about the poet Emily Dickinson, starring Hailee Steinfeld.

For All Mankind: A space race-themed science fiction series from Ronald D. Moore, who created the acclaimed reboot of Battlestar Galactica.

Foundation: An adaptation of the classic science fiction series by Isaac Asimov, with David S. Goyer and Josh Friedman as showrunners.

Home: A documentary series about extraordinary homes.

Losing Earth: A series based on Nathaniel Rich’s New York Times magazine story and book about the history of climate activism.

Magic Hour: A mystery series inspired by the real-life story of Hilde Lysiak, starring The Florida Project‘s Brooklynn Prince and executive produced and directed by Jon M. Chu (Crazy Rich Asians).

My Glory Was I Had Such Friends: A series that reunites J.J. Abrams and Jennifer Garner (Garner will star, and both will executive produce), based on the Amy Silverstein memoir of the same name.

Pachinko: A series based on the Min Jin Lee novel, a multi-generational saga about a Korean family.

Shantaram: A series based on the novel by Gregory David Robert, about a man who escapes from an Australian prison and ends up in Bombay.

Swagger: A scripted series inspired by basketball star Kevin Durant’s life.

Time Bandits: A reboot of the cult classic Terry Gilliam film, co-written and directed by Taika Waititi.

Untitled Brie Larson series: Described as a “provocative and contemporary look at a young woman’s journey in the CIA, told through the prism of her closest relationships,” Captain Marvel actress stars in a series based on the real-life experiences of undercover CIA operative Amarayllis Fox.

Untitled Colleen McGuinness series: A comedy series inspired by Curtis Sittenfeld’s short story collection You Think It, I’ll Say It.

Untitled Damien Chazelle series: “An innovative drama” for which the First Man director is expected to write and direct every episode of the first season.

Untitled M. Night Shyamalan series: A thriller written by Tony Basgallop, with Shyamalan directing the first episode and executive producing.

Untitled Snoopy series: A short-form series starring Snoopy and focused on STEM, which is part of a larger Peanuts deal between Apple and Canadian broadcaster DHX Media.

Untitled Rob McElhenny/Charlie Day series : A comedy from the team behind It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, with McElhenny playing an employee at a video game studio.

Untitled Simon Kinberg/David Weil series: A science fiction series co-written by Kinberg, a longtime writer and producer of X-Men movies.

Is this enough for you to sign up for Apple TV+?