The world of morning shows is a bit more cutthroat than you’d imagine. Apple TV+ has released the official trailer for The Morning Show, which finally shows the first footage from the highly anticipated dramedy starring Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, and Steve Carell as TV reporters battling for screen time. Watch The Morning Show trailer below.



The Morning Show Trailer

The series has been billed as a dramedy centered that will “shine a light on current issues,” according to Witherspoon, who is executive producing the series. But the trailers thus far have been a bit more dramatic than that, recalling Aaron Sorkin’s The Newsroom mixed with the boardroom politics of HBO’s Succession. The trailer begins with Aniston’s morning show host revealing the firing of her co-anchor (Carell) over sexual misconduct allegations, which kicks off a series of events that leads to Aniston’s character being threatened with the end of her career after the emergence of a rising star in Witherspoon’s idealistic reporter. Alliances are formed, lines are drawn, and the titular Morning Show becomes a battleground of egos and careers. It’s all quite dramatic, and we see almost the entirety of it in the trailer, which seems to show a majority of the season in its 2 and a half minutes.

A few more familiar faces pop up in the supporting cast, which includes Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Karen Pittman, Bel Powley and Janina Gavankar. The series also features Desean K. Terry, Jack Davenport, and Nestor Carbonell.

The Morning Show is directed by Mimi Leder and written by Kerry Ehrin, who also serves as showrunner. The Morning Show is executive produced by Aniston and Kristin Hahn through Echo Films; Witherspoon and Lauren Levy Neustadter through Hello Sunshine; Michael Ellenberg through Media Res, the studio; Leder; and Ehrin.

Here’s the synopsis for The Morning Show:

What happens when the people you trust to tell the truth prove themselves to be dishonest? The Morning Show follows the free fall of an early morning newscast in the wake of a scandal, and its struggle to survive in an era when news arrives in the palm of your hand. The Morning Show stars Academy Award winner Reese Witherspoon, Emmy winner Jennifer Aniston and Golden Globe winner Steve Carell in a high-stakes drama that pulls back the curtain on the morning news.

The Morning Show is set to debut on Apple TV+ this fall.