Today brought Apple’s announcement of their new subscription streaming service AppleTV+. While the presentation didn’t have much footage to show from the various original program that will be part of the service launching this fall, they had no problem showing off the slate of storytellers that they already have working on shows.

The first AppleTV+ trailer features heavy hitting storytellers like Steven Spielberg, Sofia Coppola, J.J. Abrams, Ron Howard, and many more passionately talking about the art and power of storytelling. This is going to get you so jazzed, and not just because Damien Chazelle is part of the line-up too.

AppleTV+ Trailer

Don’t bother trying to figure out what series they’re showing behind the scenes footage from in between all of the intimate close-ups of the aforementioned filmmakers along with M. Night Shyamalan, Octavia Spencer, Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and Hailee Steinfeld. It appears these setpieces were made specifically for this trailer.

While the AppleTV+ trailer certainly does a lot to make your heart swell with a love for storytelling, it’s a lot of sizzle and no steak. Much like the trailer that was released with actual footage for the first round of AppleTV+ original programs, it doesn’t give us much to go on. It’s made to spark emotions by way of famous faces whose stories you already love.

As much hype as there has been about Apple’s foray into the streaming world, this presentation felt lackluster, even with people like Steven Spielberg on stage to tout new shows for the company. But we have to remember that Apple is a tech company first, and they’re not exactly in tune with how to properly hype up this kind of entertainment. Hopefully that’s a lesson they’ll learn as the fall debut of AppleTV+ gets closer.

If you’d like to find out more about AppleTV+, check out our breakdown of what we learned about some of the new shows that will be exclusively available on the service over here. You can also find out how the service compares to the other streaming subscriptions out there to see if this is something worth signing up for. We’re going to reserve our judgement until we can see more from the shows and get details on the cost. But for now, we’re skeptical yet interested.