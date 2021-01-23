Along with the the next 007 movie No Time to Die, the Paramount Pictures sci-fi horror sequel A Quiet Place II was among the first blockbusters to have their release date shifted when the coronavirus pandemic rapidly grew in the United States in March 2020. After initially being pushed to September 2020, Paramount set the movie for spring again in April 2021. But now that No Time to Die and a bunch of other spring/summer blockbusters have been delayed to later this year, A Quiet Place Part II is joining them.

Variety reported that Paramount Pictures had A Quiet Place Part II delayed again, this time heading to September 17, 2021. Many of the recent release date changes have studios shifting movies to the fall, when the COVID-19 vaccine is expected to have returned us to some sense of safety and normalcy. By then, we’ll have been dealing with the coronavirus pandemic for a year and a half, and we hope that we will not have lost many movie theaters during that time.

With the September 2021 release date, A Quiet Place Part II will be facing the star-studded Murder on the Orient Express sequel Death on the Nile, the animated sequel The Boss Baby: Family Business, and the action comedy The Man From Toronto with Woody Harrelson and Kevin Hart.

A Quiet Place Part II is directed by John Krasinski and brings back Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, and Noah Jupe as the Abbott family as they continue to live in a post-apocalytpic world where sound-sensitive aliens have forced humanity into hiding. Though Krasinski’s character met his end in the first movie, he’ll return in flashbacks in the sequel. Here’s the official synopsis for A Quiet Place Part II: