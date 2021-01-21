‘No Time to Die’ Delayed Again to October 2021

It’s déjà vu all over again. No Time to Die was one of the first blockbusters to be pushed back in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Many thought the situation would be better by now, including MGM, who initially pushed the movie back to November 2020, only to delay it again to April 2021. Now the James Bond sequel has been given a fall release date again as the coronavirus pandemic continues to wreak havoc across the United States and many parts of the world.

The official James Bond account broke news of No Time to Die delayed again with a poster and new release date:

NO TIME TO DIE 8 October 2021 pic.twitter.com/HZlNG5kz8t — James Bond (@007) January 22, 2021

No Time to Die will now open in theaters on October 8, 2021. It’s the first major movie to vacate the spring 2021 release window this year (Ghostbusters: Afterlife got an early jump last year), and it likely won’t be the last. At the beginning of the pandemic, No Time to Die shifting to later in 2020 is what prompted studios to start moving their spring and early summer releases to later in the year, and some were even pushed back to 2021. It sounds like we’ll be seeing that game of musical chairs happen all over again.

Other movies that have the potential to be pushed back again include A Quiet Place II, another movie that was originally slated for April 2020, currently slated for April 23, 2021. Black Widow is also set for release on May 7, 2021, Free Guy a couple weeks later on May 21, and F9 (Fast and Furious 9) one week after that on May 28. All of these movies, and perhaps more in June and July, could end up being pushed to later in the year again.

Just today, the U.S. government’s top infectious disease specialist Dr. Anthony Fauci appeared at a press conference and said:

“If from April, May, June, July and August, we do the kind of vaccine implementation that I’m talking about—at least a million people a day and maybe more—by the time we end the summer and get to the fall, we will have achieved the level of herd immunity that I think will get us back to some form of normality, and maybe quite normal.”

That’s a best case scenario, so we’re not out of this yet. Stay tuned for more inevitable release date shifting soon.