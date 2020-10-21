Sony Pictures ain’t afraid of no ghost, but they’re certainly afraid of the coronavirus pandemic, and it appears they’re worried that the first quarter of 2021 won’t be a prime time to bring audiences back to theaters. The studio has pushed back the release of Ghostbusters: Afterlife yet again, this time all the way back to the summer of 2021, closer to the window it was meant to be released in earlier this year.

Sony Pictures (via The Wrap) announced the latest Ghostbusters: Afterlife release date delay. Originally slated for release this past July, the studio moved the sequel to March 2021. But now they’ve given it a new release date of June 11, 2021. If there isn’t a vaccine by then and movie theaters aren’t playing new movies, then the movie industry is going to be in a hell of a lot more trouble.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife picks up roughly 30 years after the events Ghostbusters II, following Carrie Coon as a single mother with two kids played by Finn Wolfhard and Mckenna Grace. The family moves into a farmhouse owned by Coon’s estranged father, and when paranormal activity starts shaking up the small Oklahoma town they’ve just arrived in, they soon discover a connection they have to the original Ghostbusters, whose legacy has apparently long been forgotten.

Original Ghostbusters cast members Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver, and Annie Potts are all slated to appear in the movie, which is directed by Jason Reitman, son of Ghostbusters director Ivan Reitman, who is producing this time. Jason Reitman also co-wrote the script with Monster House and Poltergeist remake director Gil Kenan.

Meanwhile, Wonder Woman 1984 is still apparently slated for release on December 25, 2020. Suuuuuure.